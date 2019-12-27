Congratulations to Rich The Kidd and Tori Brixx. The couple is now engaged, and the special moment took place in a room full of family and friends.

Late on Thursday night, Rich posted a video of himself kneeling and asking the big question. He said: "You deserve the world and that is what I am going to give you!" I love you more than life itself !! Who comes to our wedding?

The couple, who shares a son, have been together for some time. When they first met, he was still legally married to Lady Lucious of Team Twerk. However, they went through a divorce battle that was resolved earlier this year. As we reported earlier, you were ordered to pay $ 11,000 a month in support for your two children from your previous relationship.

