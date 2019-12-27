RHOC – Gina Kirschenheiter analyzes the alleged domestic abuse of her ex-husband during the season 14 meeting

Third part of the Royal Housewives of Orange County The season 14 meeting was full of drama on Thursday night, when Gina Kirschenheiter talked about the June incident between her and her ex-husband Matt that led to his arrest on charges of domestic violence. Kirschenheiter was crying when he described what happened on the night of June 22, which was only one month after the filming of season 14 ended.

Fans saw this season how Kirschenheiter dealt with his friendly separation from Matt after they separated and filed for divorce in April 2018. And, they both ended up reconcileing so they could give another chance to their eight-year marriage.

Gina told host Andy Cohen that he decided to try again with Matt for the sake of his three children Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5 and Luca, 4. In the days after filming, Gina posted updates on Instagram about her meeting, and she praised Matt on his birthday, June 11, posting a series of photos of his relationship and calling him his "person,quot; in the caption.

But, just 11 days later, Matt appeared at Gina's house in the middle of the night and supposedly strangled her, hit her and threatened to kill her. All this happened while his three children were in the house, but all were asleep.

"He was just like a different person," Gina told Cohen. "I was very scared. I ran out of the house, rang my neighbor's bell and knocked on the door. And dragged me back to the house.

Gina said many of her neighbors heard what was happening and called the police. When the officers arrived, they arrested Matt, and Gina says it was "really scary."

#RHOC Star Gina Kirschenheiter cries as she recalls the alleged domestic violence incident of former Matt. https://t.co/VwtCn3hwxP – Radar online (@radar_online) December 27, 2019

Gina states that everything fell after she and Matt went out to spend a night with friends and alcohol was involved. However, during Uber's trip home, Matt got angry at something and things intensified overnight.

According to People MagazineThe Orange County District Attorney's Office finally accused Matt of two serious crimes for the alleged incident, and faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. Matt has repeatedly denied the accusations and has pleaded not guilty.

Matt's lawyer, Ed Welbourn, says the charges against his client are only allegations. And, in these types of situations where there are no other witnesses, "it comes down to a credibility call."

Gina received a temporary restraining order against Matt, and stated on paperwork that he had a history of violence. However, he told Cohen during the meeting that he feels bad for Matt, and believes that some of this happened because of RHOC.

Since the incident, Gina and Matt have finalized their divorce and have reached a shared parenting agreement. She says she knows it is better that she and Matt not be together, and now she has started dating Travis Mullen.

“I feel very lucky now. Now I know what it feels like to be truly loved and how you should be treated, and I appreciate it much more, ”said Gina Kirschenheiter.

the Royal Housewives of Orange County He will return to Bravo in 2020.



