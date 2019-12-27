Revenge of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury announced for February 22 in Las Vegas | Boxing News

Revenge of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury announced for February 22 in Las Vegas | Boxing NewsBy Lisa WittDecember 27, 2019SportsShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Last update: 12/27/19 4:45 pm Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have confirmed that their revenge for the WBC heavyweight championship will take place on February 22 in Las Vegas. More to follow. ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Mikel Arteta admits that Arsenal players need to be convinced by their style of play | Soccer news Sports Lisa Witt - December 27, 2019 0 Read moreMarie Osmond died of hunger since the age of 15 due to the threat of cancellation of the show Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 27, 2019 0 InstagramThe former actress of & # 39; Donny and Marie & # 39; She says she was embarrassed and pressured to keep her slim... Read moreGeorge Sakheim, interpreter at the Nuremberg trials, dies at 96 Latest News Matilda Coleman - December 27, 2019 0 The interrogation of Rudolf Höss, the murderous commander of Auschwitz, ended the day at the Nuremberg Palace of Justice in 1946 when George Sakheim,... Read moreKendall and Kylie Jenner surprise Sophia Hutchins with a dazzling necklace – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 27, 2019 0 Read moreEddie Howe credits Graham Potter's influence on Brighton | Soccer news Sports Lisa Witt - December 27, 2019 0 Read more