Revenge of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury announced for February 22 in Las Vegas | Boxing News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/27/19 4:45 pm

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have confirmed that their revenge for the WBC heavyweight championship will take place on February 22 in Las Vegas.

More to follow.

