Ref Watch: Liverpool's penalty stone wall, Scott McTominay has the right to avoid red | Soccer news

Kasper Schmeichel and other Leicester players protest with Michael Oliver after the penalty against Caglar Soyuncu

Was Leicester tough on Liverpool's penalty? And should Scott McTominay have been expelled in Man Utd's victory over Newcastle?

Dermot Gallagher, with the help of Mark Schwarzer, is here to execute the rule about the great decisions of Boxing Day in the Premier League, after being called by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel …

Leicester 0-4 Liverpool

INCIDENT: Caglar Soyuncu is penalized by a handball in the penalty area, with Leicester 1-0 down against Liverpool. Referee Michael Oliver was worth it, much to Leicester's dismay. James Milner scored while Liverpool won 4-0.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said after the game: "I think it was a bit difficult. We were in the game until the referee had to become a hero, and since then we lost our composure."

"What is his name, Dermot (Gallagher), he will be in Sky saying & # 39; oh, it's a great decision, the referee was brave & # 39; or something like that.

Leicester lost 1-0 when Soyuncu gave away the penalty

"I don't know what he is supposed to do. His arm is next to him, someone in the front pole has taken his hand, he has less than a millisecond to react."

So what did Dermot think?

DERMOT & # 39; S SEE: "I think it's handball. The ball goes very far and has a lot of time to see it. He leans on the ball, Michael has a perfect position and you can't have a referee with a better view than that." "He has no choice but to give a handball. Try to take his arm, but the damage is done."

MARK SCHWARZER & # 39; S SEE: "I agree. Behind him, you have Sadio Mane queuing to play the ball. It was a slight inclination towards the ball. It's unfortunate, but I think it's also a penalty."

Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle

INCIDENT: This incident was not so clear for both Dermot and Schwarzer … on a yellow card, Scott McTominay pulls Miguel Almiron's shirt as he spins into the middle of Newcastle near the sideline, but escapes with a Foul by referee Kevin Friend.

DERMOT VIEW: "I don't think it's a second yellow, and the reason why it's where he is in the field (in the middle of Newcastle). I talked to many, many people on Boxing Day, who said if you take off his shirt someone is a yellow card, but when you look at it, Almiron is under pressure. He was on the edge of his own penalty area and has returned to the sideline.

Scott McTominay was not reprimanded for pulling Miguel Almiron's shirt

"I think when McTominay grabs his shirt, he has actually done a favor to Almiron. He will throw the free kick. If that was on the other end, if Almiron had been on the edge of the penalty area, it is totally different situation, because I would be stopping a promising attack. Our mental focus for that now is if it is breaking a promising attack, and that doesn't look like a break from a promising attack. "

SCHWARZER VIEW: "It's 100 percent of a second yellow card. It's a professional foul that is slowing the game, and it has to be another yellow card. You set a dangerous precedent if you allow it without a yellow card. He intentionally took off his shirt."