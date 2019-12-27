Rapper Young Buck spent Christmas in an overcrowded jail!

The former Unit G rapper, Young Buck, did not have such a happy holiday, as he reportedly spent Christmas holidays in jail.

According to Scoop Nashville, he was imprisoned on December 20 in Cheatham County, Tennessee, and is currently being held without bail for a fugitive offense of a court order.

The rapper was given a cut-off date set for May 2020, which means he might well be in jail until that time. The store confirmed that Buck had his Christmas dinner inside a cell in the chronic overcrowded prison.

The rapper was in jail in 2016 for violating probation regarding a restraining order and then again in 2017 when he was charged with domestic assault and vandalism charges.

According to the news site, fans can sign up for a Securus account and make live video visits or even send messages. Fans who want to support Buck can also load money into their account so they can respond and even send images.