Rapper Young Buck spent Christmas in an overcrowded jail!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The former Unit G rapper, Young Buck, did not have such a happy holiday, as he reportedly spent Christmas holidays in jail.

According to Scoop Nashville, he was imprisoned on December 20 in Cheatham County, Tennessee, and is currently being held without bail for a fugitive offense of a court order.

The rapper was given a cut-off date set for May 2020, which means he might well be in jail until that time. The store confirmed that Buck had his Christmas dinner inside a cell in the chronic overcrowded prison.

