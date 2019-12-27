Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer chased by the stars of Next Gen | Tennis news





Stefanos Tsitsipas leads the next generation of players as we head towards 2020

Can Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, Karen Khachanov, Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger Aliassime or Jannik Sinner stir the feathers of the & # 39; Big Three & # 39; in 2020?

The 21-year-old Greek may seem like a philosopher, but it is poetry in shorts when it comes to the tennis court, which makes him the man to see next year.

He left with three titles this year, including the prestigious ATP finals at the London O2 last month. That title helped him catapult him to the upper levels of the game and now he is seen as the player who can finally break the dominance of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Statistics suggest that times are changing in the game with 15 winners for the first time on the ATP tour, which is the most since & # 39; 99 (16).

A person who knows him well is the former Australian Open finalist and Elina Svitolina's new coach, Marcos Baghdatis.

Stef reminds me a little of Roger when he was younger. Marcos Baghdatis

"He's a great kid. It's amazing how he handled things so well this year and I see him as the future of the game," said Baghdatis, who officially retired at Wimbledon in the summer. "He has everything. It's just the decisions he makes in the next few years. He needs some luck, that's for sure."

"The only thing that can hinder him is if he is injured, but so far he has been lucky."

"London won, so nobody can tell you anything and once the new season starts, I'm sure it will come out of social networks and prepare well. I think he has handled it perfectly, but I also think he can sometimes analyze situations in excess,quot;. too much sometimes. The most important thing in life is to ask questions, be the best in who you are and that is what you are doing. I think he is doing well.

"Stef reminds me a little of Roger when he was younger. What has helped him is that all the best players are going through the same things as him, the same problems, challenges of life, and that has made him relax a little and bring back your trust. "

If anyone can, Stef can

Tsitsipas won the prestigious ATP finals at the London O2 in November

The big question for Baghdatis is whether or not he thinks that Tsitsipas can break the domain of the & # 39; Big Three & # 39; and win a Grand Slam.

Since 2004, Nadal, Djokovic and Federer have won 54 of the 64 Grand Slam titles offered with Andy Murray (3) Stan Wawrinka (3), Gaston Gaudio (1), Marat Safin (1), Juan Martin del Potro ( 1)) and Marin Cilic (1) beating others.

In fact, since Wawrinka won the US Open. UU. In 2016, there has not been a single winner of a major outside Nadal, Djokovic or Federer. Will that change in 2020?

I think someday it will happen and you will win more than one race. Baghdatis in Tsitsipas

"I think Stef can," Baghdatis explained. "It will be a surprise to me, but I think he's ready. It's not that I don't see him winning one. If he doesn't win one, I don't want him to press himself. A Grand Slam will come when he's ready.

"The ATP Finals are not the same tournament as a Grand Slam. People confuse the ATP Finals and a Grand Slam. The pressure to win a Grand Slam is a different story because you have a day between games so your mind is working. It's a completely different tournament. I think one day it will happen and he will win more than one race. "

On a different level?

The & # 39; three big & # 39; they remain the dominant force in tennis

Britain's ATP Cup captain Tim Henman believes that the top three players are still in their own league with too many questions about the next generation of players.

Those first three, in my opinion, are the clear favorites for all Slams next year. Tim henman

"I think if you look at the men's game you are still in the top three and then the rest. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are on a different level," said Henman.

"You have this younger generation that is knocking on the door and Tsitsipas has obviously made a breakthrough by winning the ATP Finals, Alexander Zverev has been close before while Dominic Thiem has played very well this year."

"Can Denis Shapovalov or Felix Auger Aliassime progress? Can Nick Kyrgios clear his head? Can Andy Murray return to the mix?

"That is the reality. Those first three, in my opinion, are the clear favorites for all Slams next year."

Beware of the Russians

Karen Khachanov has a lot of firepower, but can he make a statement in 2020?

Greg Rusedski is also a big fan of Tsitsipas and says he has "something special,quot; in his locker, but he warns of a growing threat from Russia with a number of young people hoping to make their mark in 2020.

I think it's something special and I think he has a chance, possibly if someone is going to win a Grand Slam out of those big three. Greg Rusedski believes Tsitsipas can win a significant

"I think you have to put the top three as favorites, but I think Tsitsipas' declaration in the O2 was impressive. He had a game in which he had already qualified and pushed Nadal to the distance and that reminds the great champions ". "said the former US Open finalist.

"They really don't care if they are 2-0 in the group and if they already qualified for the semifinals, they spend everything in every game and at every point. I think it's something special and I think they have a shot, possibly if someone is going to Win a Grand Slam out of those big three, I like it.

"Another guy we haven't talked about much is Karen Khachanov. He had a quiet year but he has some firepower and some play. If he has the right mindset, be careful with those Russians, Khachanov and (Andrey) Rublev too."

Medvedev is the man?

Daniil Medvedev was a finalist for Rafael Nadal at the US Open

Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic expects 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev, who claimed Masters 1000 titles in Cincinnati and Shanghai this year, to level up and win one of the four Grand Slam titles in 2020.

It's dangerous, it's ready and next year will be a great year. Goran Ivanisevic in Medvedev

"He is the closest of these young people to win a Grand Slam," Ivanisevic said. "I like Tsitsipas more, he is my favorite player, but I think Medvedev showed this year that it is dangerous. It is dangerous, it is ready and next year it will be a great year."

Marcos Baghdatis, Greg Rusedski, Tim Henman and Goran Ivanisevic spoke with Raz Mirza of Sky Sports in the Champions Tennis tournament at the Royal Albert Hall.

