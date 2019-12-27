Quavo mocks Migos' collaboration with Bobby Shmurda after his release from prison

Fans of the Migos rap trio and currently incarcerated Bobby Shmurda will apparently be in luck once Bobby is released, at least according to Migos Quavo member. Quavo recently turned to social networks to give fans an update on Bobby and provoke new music in the process.

If you've been up to date, you know that Bobby Shmurda has been in jail for several years, but fortunately for his fans, he's scheduled to be released in the coming months. While his exact prison sentence has not yet been released, it is rumored that it will be sometime in early or mid-2020. Since he left the rap game, many are excited to see what change his career will take once he is officially released.

Bobby's family has provided numerous updates of his name to his fans to assure them that he is good and hopes to be a free man once again. One person who recently spoke with Bobby is Quavo, who prepared many hip hop fans for what Bobby and Migos are preparing for 2020.

Quavo went to social networks earlier this week with a special message about Bobby, with whom he has spoken and assured that he is in a good mood.

Quavo posted the following message on his Twitter account:

“Jus spoke to Bobby Shmurda Lil Bro with great spirits about to touch grass soon! SHMIGO 2020 ALERT!

Before Bobby was sent to prison, he was working on a mixtape collaboration with Migos … maybe that project will finally be launched for fans to hear in the near future.

Roommates, what do you think about this?