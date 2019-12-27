President of Mexico urges Bolivia to respect the right of asylum | Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador News

Mexico has urged the new conservative government of Bolivia to respect its right to grant asylum to nine people at its embassy in La Paz, days after complaining that the surveillance of the Bolivian government has become excessive.

"The right to asylum must be guaranteed," Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday during his daily press conference when asked about the disagreement.

On Thursday, Mexico said it was asking the International Court of Justice to mediate the dispute, which has cooled relations between the two Latin American countries.

Marcelo Ebrard, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, said that the accumulation of Bolivian security agents around the Mexican ambassador's residence violates international treaties on the rights and protections for diplomatic personnel and facilities.

Bolivian agents surrounding the residence appear to threaten Mexico's right to grant asylum to nine former officials of former President Evo Morales, Ebrard said.

He said Bolivian authorities had refused to allow any of the nine to leave the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia, Karen Longaric, said that the Mexican ambassador, Maria Teresa Mercado, had previously requested "verbally and in writing to increase security in diplomatic facilities due to the hostility,quot; of the protesters.

"They will have to recover this (accusation) because no police force has entered or violated any diplomatic area, nor will they," Longaric said.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the South American nation issued a statement expressing "deep concern about Mexico's interference in the internal affairs of Bolivia,quot;, but saying that it is open to talks.

Troops gathered in large numbers around the residence as of Tuesday, Mexico's Foreign Ministry said. He also said that drones flew over the residence of his ambassador and had summoned the top Bolivian diplomat in Mexico to "explain the actions of Bolivian officials."

Strained relationships

Relations between the two countries have been tense since Mexico granted Morales asylum after he resigned on November 10 after a national turmoil over his claim of victory in an election tarnished by the manipulation of votes.

Since then, Morales moved to Argentina and says he plans to stay involved in politics in neighboring Bolivia, while some of the top advisors remain hidden in the Mexican ambassador's residence.

But Morales' statements in Mexico, in which he seemed to organize or encourage protesters, angered Bolivian officials.

"Let's see who is violating international treaties," said Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo. "It is we who protect the Mexican embassy against threats, or Mexico, which allows Morales to break the rules and say what he wants."

Willson Santamaría, vice minister of public security for Bolivia, said Morales loyalists will not be allowed to leave the country.

The Bolivian government, headed by interim president Jeanine Anez, a former conservative senator, took office last month after Morales fled to Mexico.

According to the Bolivian government, a former Morales principal assistant, Juan Ramón Quintana, is among the nine people who have taken asylum at the Mexican embassy.

The Bolivian government has not named the nine people inside the embassy. Those who have been identified, including Quintana, are allies of Morales wanted by the government for crimes that include sedition and armed revolt.

According to the Mexican government, Bolivia has issued arrest warrants for at least four of the people inside the Mexican embassy and says they must face justice.