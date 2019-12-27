Porsha Williams' daughter, Pilar, looks adorable while opening the first Christmas present

Instagram

Wearing matching pajamas, the star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; and her 9-month-old daughter celebrate her first Christmas by making a gift opening session together.

Up News Info –

Porsha Williams& # 39; daughter couldn't be more adorable in her first Yuletide. A day after Christmas, the star of "The true housewives of Atlanta"He treated his fans with a series of photos and videos that captured Pilar Jhena, nine months old, enthusiastically opening his first Christmas gifts.

In all the photos and videos shared, you could see the girl dressed in a red and black pajamas that combined with that of her parents. He had his hair adorned with red ribbons. Surrounded by gifts in several videos, you could see her playing with toys. One in particular captured a moment when she and her father, Dennis McKinley, tried a mini piano.

Along with the post, Porsha said: "Literally the best Christmas ever! @Pilarjhena is the best gift you could have received!" The 38-year-old reality star added: "We love and thank God for you every day!"

<br />

Hours later, "The new celebrity apprentice"Alum revealed a short clip documenting Pilar's photo shoot with Santa Claus and his cousin, Baleigh." #HomeWithSanta. The things that moms do to get that little smile, "he captioned the footage." Pj like mom, yes, yes … and Bales is like hurrying up at your meeting. "

<br />

Being an affectionate mother, Porsha discovered another Pilar milestone in a separate publication. "Amazing, why I feel that your tooth is my Christmas present hahaha! Omg, my baby has a tooth coming in! My baby is growing," he said. "I kept feeling her biting her harder and harder, so I felt like a beating and a little milk tooth. @ Pilarjhena * She has a small reaction on her cheeks with some fruit, now it's fine!"

<br />



Days before Christmas, Porsha talked about celebrating the holidays with her little daughter. "It's also Pilar's first NYE, so we're very excited to share that with her," he told E! News. As for how they spent the day, she shared: "Mom and I always come together to prepare a banquet for whoever appears in our family. It is an open invitation in our house."