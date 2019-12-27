Poets celebrated in Pakistan inspire protesters in India | India News

New Delhi, India – Last week, a complaint was filed in India against some students at a top-level academic institution for "spreading hate,quot; after they sang a famous Urdu poem by the legendary Pakistani poet, Faiz Ahmad Faiz, during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Law.

In his complaint, Vashi Mant Sharma, professor at the Kanpur campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Kanpur) in the state of Uttar Pradesh, said he opposed the following lines that were sung:

Plus:

Jab arz-e-khuda ke kaabe se, sab but uthvaaye jayenge

Hum ahl-e-safa mardood-e-haram, masnad pe bithaye jayenge

Sab taaj uchhale jayenge, sab takht giraaye jayenge

Hum Dekhenge …

(When idols of lies would be thrown to the side of God's abode (Kaaba)

When we, the pure, the marginalized of the sacred place would be placed on thrones

When the crowns would be thrown, when the thrones would be demolished

We will be the witnesses)

"He asks for the elimination of all idols and says that only the name of Allah will remain in the end," Sharma told Al Jazeera. "I don't know what the context of the poem is, but what matters is what is said."

Faiz's resistance poetry

In response to a tweet with a video of the event, IIT Kanpur director Abhay Karandikar said the institute "would not tolerate any indiscipline,quot; and formed a committee to investigate the matter.

The Institute never allowed such protest / march, etc. DD & Dean advised students not to do this activity. A high-level committee has been set up with the power to take disciplinary action based on the complaints received. @IITKanpur The system does not tolerate any indiscipline. https://t.co/zwpRBrRlgM – Abhay Karandikar (@ karandi65) December 21, 2019

While the committee has not yet submitted its report, thousands of students across India continue to sing the same poem, titled Hum Dekhenge, as they march against contentious law, which critics consider anti-Muslim.

In the poem, explains the writer and historian Rana Safvi, Faiz used religious symbolism and words to protest against an unpopular government.

“In Urdu, & # 39; but & # 39; It means idol and is often used in poetry to describe a loved one with a heart of stone. In the poetry of the resistance, "but,quot; can also mean a person who is not moved, like a statue, because of people's problems, "Safvi told Al Jazeera.

A poster in a protest in New Delhi against the new law with Faiz verses (Bilal Kuchay / Al Jazeera)

Faiz, a communist, wrote to Hum Dekhenge in 1979 during the regime of Pakistani dictator Muhammad Zia-ul Haq.

While most of his writings are read and respected in progressive movements throughout South Asia, Hum Dekhenge and Bol Ki Lab Aazad Hain Tere enjoy massive popularity.

Hum Dekhenge gained a cult status after the famous Pakistani singer, Iqbal Bano, challenged Faiz's poetry ban and sang it before a crowd in Lahore in 1986, two years after the poet's death.

The recordings of that performance were smuggled out of the country and widely shared among the diaspora of South Asia, many of which were Indians.

"For people from all over the subcontinent who went out on the street for various reasons to protest, it doesn't matter that these words were written by a Pakistani poet," author and literary critic Rakshanda Jalil told Al Jazeera.

"Whether it is striking lawyers in Lahore or agitating university teachers in Delhi or factory workers or students anywhere in the subcontinent," he said.

"When Faiz & # 39; s Hum Dekhenge or Bol sing, it's always meaningful and appropriate."

"Hum Dekhenge," Faiz's song that became a protest anthem, is under attack for being anti-Indian. @TheQuint you play the song, in the context of the anti #CAAprotestas.https: //t.co/H4Q1c81vG3 pic.twitter.com/3sxzmafvDH – The Quint (@TheQuint) December 27, 2019

& # 39; Poet of the people & # 39;

A second Pakistani poet to gain popularity in recent protests, especially among students, is Habib Jalib, who died in 1993.

Jalib Dastoor's poem obtained a new opportunity to live in India earlier this year when Shashi Bhushan Samad, a student with visual impairment from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, sang it during a protest on campus.

"He whose light shines only in palaces

Who seeks only to please the few

Who moves in the shadows of commitment?

Such a debated tradition, such a dark dawn

I don't know, I won't own. "

Samad's video singing the song went viral and soon he was singing it in television studios and public gatherings, including ongoing protests, where dozens of banners carry verses from Faiz and Jalib.

“It gives me goosebumps every time I read Habib Jalib. I feel that something has to happen now, ”Samad told Al Jazeera. "I read it, I'm sorry, I understand it and I think of it because, like other revolutionary poets, his poetry speaks of unity in society."

Habib Jalib's poetry inspires the moment of resistance in India. pic.twitter.com/3Z9ym30iqS – Race Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) December 24, 2019

A staunch Democrat, Jalib opposed military government and state oppression in Pakistan, and, like Faiz, was jailed for his writings.

Habib Jalib has been considered a popular poet. "Perhaps that is why he is cited so frequently today," Safvi said.

Poet behind the Pakistan movement

Another iconic Muslim poet of the subcontinent is Muhammad Iqbal, widely known as Allama Iqbal, who was one of the founders of the movement behind the creation of Pakistan.

Iqbal was born in 1877 in Sialkot, in undivided India, and died less than a decade before India and Pakistan gained their independence from British rule in 1947.

After the formation of Pakistan, he was honored as a national poet and received several titles, including Mufakkir-e-Pakistan (Thinker of Pakistan), Hakeem-ul-Ummat (Sage of the Ummah) and Shayar-e-Mashriq (Poet of the East).

A Pakistani boy shows the national flag of his country representing portraits of founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah (L) and Allama Iqbal (File: Aamir Qureshi / AFP)

The Saare Jahan Se Achcha of Iqbal, which is often recited during the ongoing demonstrations, was also officially adopted by India as one of his many songs and sung on important occasions, such as Independence Day in academic institutions funded by the state.

The melody of Saare Jahan Se Achcha (Better than the whole world) is played at the famous India Gate War Memorial in New Delhi, which welcomes thousands of visitors every day.

Better than the whole world, it's our Hindustan

We are your nightingales, and it is our garden abode

A verse from that poem, which talks about religious unity, resonates especially with the Indians: "Religion does not teach us to endure animosity among us. We are Hindus and our homeland is Hindu."

In October, the director of a government school in the state of Uttar Pradesh was suspended after members of the extreme right Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP or World Hindu Council) complained that he made his students sing another famous Iqbal poem: Lab Pe Aati Hai (Prayers on my lips).

"Poetry or literature cannot be maintained within national borders," Mohammad Sajjad, a history professor at the Aligarh Muslim University of India, told Al Jazeera.

"Historiography and nationalism in India are understood in a way that Iqbal becomes politically unacceptable and, therefore, even his universal poetry becomes problematic for many."

Safvi says he grew up singing Iqbal, "like any other Indian." "It always resonates."