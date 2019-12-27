Pink's son, Jameson, has the sweetest wish on his third birthday

Let the party begin!

Pink celebrated his son Jameson HartIt's Thursday's third birthday with tons of love, singing and basketball. Taking Instagram to give your baby a birthday greeting, the singer of "What About Us,quot;, who is also a mother and daughter Willow hart, 8, shared a sweet photo of his three-year-old son today and one of when he was just a small nipple.

"You and Willow have been arguing all morning, and I wouldn't have done it any other way," Pink wrote. "You bring so much light to the world, boy. Thank you. Happy birthday." Husband Carey Hart He intervened, commenting: "You cooked a good one, baby!"

To keep the birthday fun, the "Just Give Me A Reason,quot; singer posted a video of Jameson's celebrations. Holding a delicious chocolate cake, she and her family sang "Happy Birthday,quot; to the little one. To make the moment even more adorable, Jameson told his mother his wish before blowing out his candles: "I wish I could be a basketball player." She captioned the post, "Well, apparently she likes basketball happy bday looney tune."