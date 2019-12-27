Pink's son, Jameson, has the sweetest wish on his third birthday

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
Let the party begin!
Pink celebrated his son Jameson HartIt's Thursday's third birthday with tons of love, singing and basketball. Taking Instagram to give your baby a birthday greeting, the singer of "What About Us,quot;, who is also a mother and daughter Willow hart, 8, shared a sweet photo of his three-year-old son today and one of when he was just a small nipple.
"You and Willow have been arguing all morning, and I wouldn't have done it any other way," Pink wrote. "You bring so much light to the world, boy. Thank you. Happy birthday." Husband Carey Hart He intervened, commenting: "You cooked a good one, baby!"
To keep the birthday fun, the "Just Give Me A Reason,quot; singer posted a video of Jameson's celebrations. Holding a delicious chocolate cake, she and her family sang "Happy Birthday,quot; to the little one. To make the moment even more adorable, Jameson told his mother his wish before blowing out his candles: "I wish I could be a basketball player." She captioned the post, "Well, apparently she likes basketball happy bday looney tune."
Carey gave the birthday boy some love on his Instagram with a sincere message and even more beautiful photographs. "Happy third day for my little meatball!" The professional motocross rider wrote. "You are an amazing child, and I love you so much. You are a constant crack, and you enjoy every moment with you. Enjoy your little day."
Since welcoming Jameson to the Hart family in 2016, Pink loves to treat her fans with snapshots of the adorable boy. Talking with Ellen Degeneres On her decision to share her children in social networks following the violent reaction she received, the singer of "Take Me Home,quot; explained: "I like to share my family. It is the most proud moment of my life. I am more proud of my children than anything I have done. "
He also likes to take his children to prize shows. Recently, Willow and Jameson stole the show at CMA 2019 with their western-inspired outfit, which perfectly matched the theme of the night. They also joined Pink at this year's People's Choice Awards, where she was honored with the People's Champion Award.
But our favorite mom moment was when Pink, Willow and Jameson appeared in PersonsThe most beautiful theme of 2018. In it, she talked about how she is raising her children to be strong.
"Yes, I believe in affection," he told the store. "I believe in satisfying needs and putting faith into practice, and I believe in letting your children know that they can count on you, and that you will be there … I always say to Willow: & # 39; I will teach you the rules so you will know how and when to break them. "
Making sure your children feel empowered and comfortable embracing their individuality is something Pink has talked about a lot in the past. In fact, it was the theme of his acceptance speech for the Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 VMA.
Addressing his daughter, who looked proudly at his mother from the audience, the Grammy winner said: "Baby, girl, we don't change, we take the gravel and the shell and make a pearl. We help other people to change so they can see more types of beauty. And for all the artists here, I am so inspired by all of you. Thank you for being yourselves. And for lighting the way for us. "
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.