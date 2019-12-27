Pink praises the son for & # 39; bringing so much light to the world & # 39; on the third birthday

Instagram

The husband of the singer of & # 39; Raise Your Glass & # 39 ;, Carey Hart, also turned to social networks to publish a sweet tribute to his & # 39; lil meatball & # 39; Jameson on his special day.

Up News Info –

Pink He celebrated his son Jameson's third birthday with a sweet tribute published on social media.

The singer's second son turned three on December 26 and his famous mother ran away from the celebrations to write a touching birthday tribute to the boy he shared on Instagram.

"You and Willow (Jameson's older sister) have been arguing all morning, and I wouldn't have done it any other way," the "Raise Your Glass" singer wrote in a post accompanied by a picture of her son with a hat gray knitted . "You bring so much light to the world, boy. Thank you. Happy birthday."

<br />

Meanwhile, Pink's husband Carey Hart, with whom Willow, eight, also shares, published his own tribute to his "incredible" son on his special day.

"Happy third day for my little meatball! You are an amazing child, and I love you very much. You are a constant crack and enjoy every moment with you," he wrote. "Enjoy your day, lil man."

<br />

The couple's publications appear weeks after Pink revealed at the 2019 CMA Awards that he plans to step back from music to focus on his family.

"We did two and a half years (of music) and Willow has already returned to school. Jameson will start preschool soon. It's like the family year," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And Carey is also going through many things. He is very supportive, he follows me all over the world and now it is his turn."