Philippines bans US officials and evaluates new visa rules for Americans | USA news

The Philippines has banned two US officials from visiting the country and will introduce stricter entry restrictions for US citizens in case Washington imposes sanctions for the arrest of a major government critic, the president's spokesman said.

President Rodrigo Duterte will impose a requirement on U.S. citizens to obtain visas in case Filipino officials involved in the imprisonment of Senator Leila de Lima are denied entry to the United States, as requested by U.S. Senators Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy.

The Duterte measure comes after the US Congress. UU. He approved a budget for 2020 that contains a provision presented by senators against anyone involved in the arrest of Lima, who was accused of drug crimes in early 2017 after he led an investigation into mass murder during the notorious drug addicts of Duterte Bell.

"We will not be left without doing anything if they continue to interfere with our processes as a sovereign state," Filipino presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said Friday.

The Philippines grants entry without a visa for up to 30 days to Americans, 792,000 of whom visited in the first nine months of 2019, according to government data. US citizens invented Almost 13 percent of all foreign arrivals.

The US embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Panelo said that travel restrictions for the detention of De Lima made no sense because she was not unjustly imprisoned but detained pending trial for crimes.

"The case of the senator from Lima is not persecution but prosecution," he said.

Duterte does not hide his disdain for the United States and what he considers his hypocrisy and interference, although he admits that most Filipinos and their military have great esteem for the former colonial ruler of their country.

The United States is the largest defense ally of the Philippines and its main source of Western influence. Millions of Filipinos have relatives who are US citizens.

On Wednesday, De Lima, a justice minister from a former administration, expressed what he described as overwhelming gratitude to the United States Congress for his help. She has won numerous awards from human rights groups, which consider her a prisoner of conscience.

She has consistently pronounced herself against Duterte and has asked for an international investigation into her war on drugs, in which thousands of people have been killed.

Police say those killed were drug dealers who resisted arrest, but activists believe that many of the murders were murders.