Phaedra Parks looks beautiful in a red dress for Christmas – Check out the photo here

Phaedra Parks shared a photo in which she is together with her two children, and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas. She wears a beautiful dress and looks divine as you will see below.

‘#MerryChristmas from my #family to yours ❣️ MUA: @makeupmadnessbycherry Stylist: @fiskanistyle Stylist of young kings: @bellissimothestylist @bellissimostyles," Phaedra captioned her post.

Someone said: "Yass Phaedra, you and your handsome boys always look beautiful. Ur, a great mother, God bless you all Merry Christmas ❤️"

A follower posted this: Feliz Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones! The boys are getting so big! Thanks for sharing! I send you nothing but love and light always!

A fan wrote: ‘Merry Christmas !!! Sending much love to you and your family ❤️❤️❤️ ’and another commentator posted:‘ Merry Christmas to you and your son’s beautiful photo Happy holidays to you and your family be blessed ❤️ ’

Someone else said: ‘You know yourself rich when Chia's pet has Burberry !!! Merry Christmas to your beautiful family! "And one commentator wrote:" Merry Christmas and blessings continue in the New Year 2020 Mrs. Parks & Your Heartbeats. "

A follower also wished Phaedra the best and posted this: ‘Merry Christmas Phaedra and family … The children are getting so big. Beautiful. & # 39;

Phaedra shared more photos with her boys these days and fans are still talking about them, saying they are growing up and two handsome young men.



