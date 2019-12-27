PDC Darts: Gerwyn Price with the aim of making good use of the competitive part | Darts news

%MINIFYHTMLb4e181a29170810a1fb7595ab90c73809% %MINIFYHTMLb4e181a29170810a1fb7595ab90c738010%

Gerwyn Price is looking at an assault on the Sid Waddell Trophy, and true to its form, he will not find himself wanting to believe.

That has always been rooted in his psyche, given his experience as a professional rugby player. Being competitive is in its nature.

"I think I am a natural competitor," he said. "If I play darts, rugby, soccer, golf, which is rubbish, or snooker, I just want to win at everything. If someone is better than me, I will practice and improve myself."

"I think I have the determination to become a better player, regardless of the sport I play."

Your hours at night are clearly paying off. His impressive defense of the Grand Slam title last month showed that he belongs to the top of the game, and supported him with a striking career in the Players Championship Final, falling short against Michael van Gerwen in the decision.

But the Iceman did not always imagine that he would be an elite dart player. In fact, growing his full focus was on the oval ball.

"I always played rugby throughout school in all grades of my age, county and then I played for Wales until I was 20," he explained.

"I played semi-professional for Cross Keys and Neath, I spent a brief period in Glasgow for six or seven weeks while the Six Nations was on and then I returned to Cross Keys. Then I ended up in Neath.

"I used to play football for Markham too and I had the opportunity to go to Cardiff City once, but I thought & # 39; no, I don't want to play football! & # 39; I always wanted to play rugby all the time. I walk to school and I thought that was what I was going to do. "

In many ways, it is a product of its surroundings.

"I've always grown up in the town where I live now, in Markham," he explained. "I grew up in the little one dead end in Mountain View, which I think was good for me as a child.

"There was never a lot of traffic and I could always go out and cause a bit of mischief! I don't think I would ever move too far from this village, since I really keep this village very close to my heart."

"Bethan and I have been together since I was 17 and she was 18. She has been on the trip, through rugby, through everything and now going through the darts, I think she gets more nervous than me!

"I think we were 21 and 22 when we had our first daughter, Emily, and a couple of years later we had our second daughter, Bethany. It has been a nice town and I think girls enjoy it too."

Friday game order Afternoon session Simon Whitlock vs Mervyn King Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant Fallon Sherrock vs Chris Dobey Afternoon session Gerwyn Price vs John Henderson Gary Anderson vs Nathan Aspinall Michael van Gerwen vs Stephen Bunting

Price felt he was destined to go to the top with his rugby career, but things didn't work out.

"I thought I could have a full cap and I definitely think it was good enough, but I think you need some luck along the way," he continued. "Obviously, there were other good players, but I think there was also some kind of policy around that."

"I didn't fulfill my rugby potential. I used to go out when I was younger. I went out and drank some beers and then trained on a Sunday, which probably wasn't the best.

"I learned that you can't waste time when you want to be a full-time professional and that's why I now give you 100 percent in darts, because I missed the boat playing rugby."

The path you have chosen has not worked too badly. The consecutive Grand Slam titles have launched him to the world's elite, all that is missing now is a race at Ally Pally.

Price impressed in his defense of the title in Wolverhampton last month

He reached his second round match against William O & # 39; Connor last Thursday night, but he was not completely calm on the big stage.

"Those are the most uncomfortable conditions I played in," he said after the 3-2 victory.

"I played in the Matchplay a couple of years ago and it was great

"From the first minute I left, I just didn't feel comfortable.

"A victory is a victory. I will have a good Christmas and I hope to return much stronger."

"I'm going to practice in the sauna somewhere! It's absolutely boiling here and I felt really uncomfortable. I passed by and I'm happy."

On Friday night he faces John Henderson, as he seeks to reach 16 at Ally Pally for the first time.

Judging by the late form of the iceman, all bets will be canceled if he overcomes it.

