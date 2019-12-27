Partick Thistle owner Colin Weir passed away at age 71 | Soccer news





Colin and Chris Weir celebrate winning the EuroMillions in 2011

Partick Thistle's owner, Colin Weir, passed away at the age of 71.

The Jags lifelong supporter, who won £ 161 million in Euromillions along with his ex-wife Christine in 2011, bought a majority stake in the club in November through his group Three Black Cats (TBC).

The club said in a statement: "With deep sadness we confirm that Colin Weir, a lifelong Jags fan, died early today.

"On behalf of everyone at Partick Thistle, our love, thoughts and prayers are with Colin's family and close friends at this difficult time."

Weir had declared his intention to give away his new 55 percent stake recently acquired in the Scottish Championship club to a new fan shareholding entity, no later than the end of March 2020.

He also bought parts of Thistle's land in Firhill, returning the stadium to full club ownership after 10 years.

Weir approached the Thistle For Ever (TfE) fan group in September and supported his offer to buy the majority stake of Partick Thistle in a move designed to make the club owned by supporters for the benefit of the community.

"This is an important financial commitment on my part, as fan owners won't have to pay a penny, but I think this gives fans the best possible start," Weir said after acquiring his stake in Partick Thistle. .

"Today is a great day for a club that is everything to me. I hope fans can support this exciting development. They talk about Thistle being their club, and now it will be."