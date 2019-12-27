Pakistan's former president, Pervez Musharraf, defies the death sentence | News

The former president of Pakistan and army chief, Pervez Musharraf, filed a petition with the Lahore High Court to challenge the death sentence handed down in a case of treason earlier this month.

According to local media, the petition noted that the "judgment contained a mixture of anomalies and contradictory statements,quot; and that the special court "quickly and hastily concluded the trial that was far from over."

Plus:

A special court sentenced and sentenced Musharraf to death on December 17 on charges of high treason and subversion of the constitution, an unprecedented verdict in a country that has been ruled by its powerful military for approximately half of its 72-year history .

The detailed sentence, published days after Musharraf's sentence was announced, also called for the body of the former president to be displayed outside parliament.

"And if (Musharraf is) found dead, his body will be dragged to D-Chowk (in front of the Pakistan parliament building), Islamabad, Pakistan, and he will be hanged for three days," said Judge Waqar Seth, one of three judges who presided. about the case, he wrote in his verdict.

The petition, filed on Friday, condemned Seth's observation, noting that "the respective Honorable President of the Special Court has crossed all moral, civil and constitutional religious boundaries, while mercilessly, irreligiously, illegally, irreversibly granting a debilitating act, humiliating, unprecedented and against the dignity of a person's sentence. "

Last week, the government announced that it would submit a reference against Seth, who is also president of the Superior Court of Peshawar, for his remarks.

Federal Minister of Law and Justice, Farogh Naseem, called the verdict "unprecedented and despicable."

Musharraf fled to the United Arab Emirates in 2016 and has remained in self-imposed exile, refusing to attend court hearings.

& # 39; Unfounded & # 39;

In a video posted from a hospital bed in Dubai earlier this month, the former military ruler described the charges against him as "unfounded."

After retiring as head of the army and transitioning to a purely political role, Musharraf saw his party decimated in the 2008 general elections.

The polls came after widespread protests the year before his failed attempt to dismiss the then president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Iftikhar Chaudhry.

As anti-government demonstrations spread throughout the country, Musharraf declared a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, suspended the constitution, deployed the army and took direct control of the country.

The charges against him in the special court focused on the emergency imposition of November 2007 and were filed in 2014.