Out of the mud: how the Peach Bowl rose from the & # 39; third level bowl & # 39; to the prominence of the playoffs

The Peach Bowl took a long route to reach a level of national prominence on par with other important bowl games.

However, the bowling game trip to the top, which continues on Saturday with the clash in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff between No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma, almost never began. I was literally stuck in the mud.

Peach Bowl CEO and President Gary Stokan recalls the bleak perspective that the bowl faced shortly after its 1985 iteration between the unclassified Army and Illinois. The former president of the bowl game, Dick Bestwick, had no doubts about the future of the Peach Bowl:

"It was after the Illinois-Army game in 1985, that I had a foot of mud at the Fulton County Stadium and only 22,000 people there," Stokan told Sporting News. "He addressed business leaders and said: & # 39; Unless business leaders assume corporate support for ticket sales and sponsorship, we will close the business & # 39;".

MORE: Classification of all college football postseason games

Former Delta Air Lines president Ron Allen became a major contributor to help save the bowl, which grew in importance once Stokan took over in 1998. His first confrontation in the Peach Bowl included No. 19. Georgia and No. 13 Virginia. Remember to read the headlines of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that referred to Bulldogs near your home playing in a "third level bowl game."

"This is how they saw us in our own city: as a third level bowl game," Stokan said. "Having gone from that to now be part of New Year's Day 6 is a quite remarkable return story."

It's a story that began with Stokan's vision for the bowl, which seemed exaggerated at the time.

"In 1998, when I took the job, I said: & # 39; My job is to get into the BCS & # 39;" said Stokan. "We were unable to enter the BCS in 2006 when the BCS turned to a double host model with Rose, Sugar, Orange and Fiesta. Outside of that, we founded the Kickoff Game format."

The transfer of the Peach Bowl into the Georgia Dome in 1994 was one of the first steps, as was the traditional SEC-ACC confrontation. Those factors helped to secure the ESPN TV contract and the main sponsor of Chick-Fil-A that increased the visibility of the bowl game in the 1990s. The first confrontation between the top 10 of the bowl, a jumble of 40-3 for No. 10 LSU over No. 9 Miami in 2005, was the precursor of the first Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 24 Alabama and No. 9 Clemson on August 30, 2008.

The Peach Bowl gradually increased in importance, and Stokan credits the staff, volunteers and board for that incremental increase. He believes that the charitable donations for which Peach Bowl is responsible – $ 53.8 million since 2002 – also played a role in landing that place in the New Year's Day 6 rotation. The College Football Hall of Fame arrived in Atlanta in 2014, and on December 31, 2014 the confrontation between No. 6 TCU and No. 9 Mississippi State made it official.

"We had a vision from the beginning that we wanted to aspire to be together with Rose, Sugar, Orange and Fiesta," Stoak said. "In 2013, when the PPC invited us to join the PPC, we had reached our vision."

MORE: Sporting News college football playoff selections

Saturday's showdown will mark the second semifinal No. 1 vs. No. 4 in the Peach Bowl. The first occurred in 2016 between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Washington, a 24-7 victory for Crimson Tide. Saturday also marks the first Playoff semi-final showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a show that Stokan believes can produce a record crowd.

The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl extended its contract with the College Football Playoff until 2025-26, and will host semifinals in 2022 and 2025. The last of those two will come 40 years after the Peach Bowl almost ended.

What happens after that? No matter where the Playoff goes, the Peach Bowl will be part of that conversation. For that, Stokan is still grateful.

"We continue to have an attitude of gratitude," Stokan said. "That's what it is. It shows the hard work of people, since a team is really worth it."