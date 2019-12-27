Olivia Wilde reacts to the bidding war for & # 39; Don't worry, honey & # 39 ;: it was extraordinary

WENN / Avalon

When talking about his next directing project after & # 39; Booksmart & # 39 ;, the actress of & # 39; Richard Jewell & # 39; he admits he did not expect to receive & # 39; wave of support and enthusiasm & # 39; of the executives of the study.

Up News Info –

"Smart reserve"director Olivia Wilde was stunned after the studio executives entered a bidding war for their next project "Do not worry honey".

The actress turned filmmaker made her directorial debut with the acclaimed "Booksmart" earlier this year (2019), and discovered that a success was enough to make her a great Hollywood player when her next feature film generated great interest from of movie bosses. .

"It was extraordinary and unexpected," he tells Deadline. "The surge of support and enthusiasm was extraordinary. I didn't expect it. I didn't know what to expect. I just hoped I could lead again, and this was even before the launch."

The star admits that he simply hoped that "Booksmart" would do well enough to allow him another chance to direct.

"You know, at the end of the movie, I thought: & # 39; I want to do it well enough to do it again & # 39 ;, and then, when I felt an incredible curiosity about what I wanted to do next, and I was encouraged by many offers, "he adds.

Wilde feels that his success is a symbol of a great change in Hollywood for women.

"There is, of course, a pattern in Hollywood in which women in particular do not have the opportunity to make their second film, if the first does not score at the box office," he adds. "Many directors had an opportunity, and they are not given another opportunity as quickly as men."