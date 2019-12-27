Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United will finish in the top four if they find consistency | Soccer news

















Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that the hopes of qualifying for the Manchester United Champions League will not be reduced if his team finds consistency.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that there is no doubt that Manchester United will qualify for the Champions League next season if their team can find consistency.

The Norwegian saw his team coming from behind on Boxing Day to beat Newcastle United 4-1 at Old Trafford and move within the four points of Chelsea, fourth ranked.

United have avoided the defeats of five of the six teams above them, beating four of them (Leicester, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham), but failed to beat Bournemouth, West Ham, Aston Villa and Watford, which They are in the last five.

But Solskjaer remains confident that his team not only knows what they have to do to improve, but if they do, a result will be confirmed in the top four before their clash at Leicester.

Highlights of Manchester United's victory over Newcastle in the Premier League.

"If we become consistent, then it won't be reduced to the cable because we should already be in the top four," said Solskjaer.

"I said next season that we will challenge more because we are a young team, but I still expect a lot from this team this year."

"It has been clearly said what kind of team we are, and they (the players) know what to expect to be at our best."

"We have to make it difficult to play against us, we can't play poor quality American football, we can't play like Manchester City right now, only City can play like that."

"We have to play with more urgency, momentum, energy and selflessness in each game."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Manchester United reacted well against Newcastle after a disappointing defeat at Watford.

