Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly faces an impossible choice before the Playoff showdown against LSU

NORMAN, Okla. – No player in the history of college football has faced the kind of dilemma facing Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly this week.

Does Kelly play on Saturday against the best-ranked LSU in the Peach Bowl? Or do you sit outside the semifinal of the college football eliminator and, win or lose, come back in 2020 for your final year?

"It's complicated," Kelly said. "It's confusing."

It is a dilemma.

"There are discussions going on right now," said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. "Obviously, there are many different ways to see that. This scenario with him is a bit unique at the moment."

Kelly, a senior from Fresno, California, returns from a knee injury he suffered in spring practice on April 4. The new NCAA four-game rule puts Kelly in a serious way of making decisions: if he plays on Saturday, it would be his fourth game of the year, which means he can return for his final year in 2020, if the Peach Bowl It's his last game of the season, that is.

Oklahoma is a helpless 14 points, but the Sooners intend to win the game. If Kelly plays and Oklahoma wins, then he will have to decide, again, whether to give up a full senior season playing in the national championship game on January 13 against the Ohio State-Clemson winner at the Fiesta Bowl. Or, you could sit the most important game of your life and return for a final season.

The Sooners may need the Kelly 6-3, 225 pounds vs. Kelly. LSU to have the opportunity to play for a national title, especially with the deep headline Delarrin Turner-Yell (injury) and defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins (suspension) out. Kelly, a five-star recruit in the class of 2016, had three largely productive seasons before being injured in the spring. He has been very good in his three games this season, and was on the field at the decisive moment of the three competitions, including the final sequence against Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.

Kelly has not been available for interviews since the Sooners beat TCU on November 23, but acknowledged after that game that he faced some impossible options. At that time it was not even known if OU was in the Playoffs, but he still answered hypothetical questions about a possible five-game puzzle.

"Hmm, I don't know. I can't tell you," Kelly said. “I go week by week. Losing a national championship. … I do not know. I've been here four years and I was a game away the last two. It is definitely something I would love to play on. But also, a game for the rest of my career? A really difficult decision. "

Kelly was medically authorized for contact shortly after the middle of the season. He has been practicing since the beginning of November, but Riley expressed a clear difference between being able to practice and play in a game. Kelly was about to return a week earlier, when starter DaShaun White was called for a penalty in the game on November 16 at Baylor. But the call was revoked, and White was allowed to remain in the game.

If Kelly had played in the epic return of the Sooners in Waco, her mind at this time could be much clearer on how to deal with Saturday's clash in Atlanta.

One thing is certain: Kelly's determination to return to the field has been remarkable. Seven months and a week after tearing his ACL, he returned to the field for Sooner's body of supporters.

"He entered and flew for us," said center linebacker and captain Kenneth Murray. "A guy who is obviously a fundamental piece for us in defense, given everything that has happened in this program." He was able to enter and communicate and do the checks with me. It has been great for us and will continue to be great for us. He is a guy who is my brother and one of my best friends. I am very happy to have him back. "

"I was excited to get it out," said defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. “I think that helps us. I think he is playing fast. You see something physical in practice. That will obviously translate to the game. And he did well when he was there. No. 1, you don't notice the problems. N ° 2, we talk about that, the more guys we rotate, the better we will be. So I'm excited to have it out there. And also, a player that the other players respect. "

During the injury, Kelly expanded her role with the OU student media team, attending press conferences as a member of the press, holding cameras and microphones, asking questions and learning about all facets of TV and video production. But he also did not leave the driving range or the movie theater. Younger players have called him "Coach Kelly," since he has been aware of everything from practice habits to movie studio and game day performances.

"The return of Caleb Kelly has been good for me personally," said White, who took on the role of Kelly's weak linebacker after his injury. “Caleb and I have missed each other since, you know, Grinch moved to this place. I know that leaving spring, we were really going there, and as soon as he returned, it was as if we were back to where we were. Let's do it. We will be competitive. It has been really good.

"He's still coach Kelly, but now he has the pads on."

Kelly said "staying positive (was) difficult,quot; during his exhausting rehabilitation regimen.

"The most important thing, of course, was to rely on God, my faith and just know that he will be consistent in everything," Kelly said. "We are promised that good things will happen if you believe, but we are also promised that tests will occur." I have passed through one shoulder. I am a senior. I've been through everything. This was just an opportunity for me to handle it as an adult, handle it like a professional, make an example of myself for young boys, and just show that it can't baffle me. I put my identity in the Lord. "

And when he finally received the call to run in the field against the Horned Frogs? How did you process everything mentally and emotionally? What was I thinking?

"All that work," he said. "That was a lot of work. It was a lot of double days. Shoot, I still do additional workouts every week even though I knew I was playing. It was like, I don't want to change it because it's not 100 percent yet, I guess. So, until I don't have to use a brace, I don't have to be cautious, it was just continuing to work. "

Riley said the possibility of an NCAA appeal exists even if Kelly plays in five games, but it seems unlikely. Medical red shirts are awarded when an athlete's injury ends the season, and candidates for medical red shirts must not play in more than 30 percent of a team's games. If OU wins on Saturday and Kelly plays in five games, it will be 33 percent. Such cases of difficulties are sometimes positive, but the favors of the NCAA are not something that nobody wants to depend on.

"It's in the back of our mind," said Riley. "These are questions we have asked. But at least we are moving forward with the assumption at this time if I played in two more games than this would be the end of his career."

The final decision lies with Kelly. But Kelly's coaching staff and family are also part of the discussion.

"It involves us all," Riley said last week. "You can see so many different ways and there are different options with him. So we will decide which one is best for him and the best for our team.

"But hopefully we have a couple of games to play and it becomes a factor."