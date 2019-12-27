NSFW's Christmas comments from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are a real gift

Sarah Hyland Y Wells Adams He shared a very shameless exchange on Instagram this holiday season.

Thursday Modern Family Star took Instagram to post some photos of her and her fiance's Christmas celebration. In one of the photos, Adams, wearing a game of Thrones Sweater with a terrible wolf on it, you can see inclined towards Hyland.

"Apparently, my terrible wolf really loves breast meat," Adams said in the photo, pointing to the location of the terrible wolf's mouth.

"I apologize for not having enough meat to feed your wolf," Hyland replied, adding a shrugged emoji.

Hahaha These two are the definition of #RelationshipGoals.

This holiday season marks the third Christmas of the actress and the Bachelor Nation star together, as Hyland noted in her Instagram subtitle.

"Third Christmas with you but the first engaged," Hyland wrote. "One would think we would know how to take a proper picture at this time."