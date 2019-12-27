Norwegian & # 39; asked to leave & # 39; India over protests against citizenship law | India News

A Norwegian tourist said authorities ordered him to leave India after participating in protests against a new citizenship law, becoming the second European expelled by the demonstrations.

Janne-Mette Johansson, 71, said Friday that police gave him "verbal guarantees,quot; that he could participate in peaceful demonstrations against the law that critics say discriminates against the 200 million Muslims in India.

"Yesterday (Thursday), Indian immigration officials came to my hotel for questioning and I was tortured mentally. Today, they showed up again at my hotel asking me to leave the country or they will take legal action and deport me," he said. .

The woman, who had posted photos of the demonstration in the southern state of Kerala on Facebook, added that she would leave India for Dubai on Friday night and then fly to Sweden.

European visitors to India require visas and the Press Trust of India news agency quoted an official from the Regional Foreigners Registry Office saying that Johansson "violated visa rules."

Earlier this week, a German physics student in the city of Chennai, in southern India, was also asked to leave after participating in a protest and comparing the law with Nazi anti-Jewish legislation.

The photos on the social networks of the alleged student, named as Jakob Lindenthal, showed him carrying a banner that read "1933-1945 We have been there."

"After the Nazi era, many people claimed to have known nothing about genocides or atrocities or declared that they were only passive," Lindenthal told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

"Therefore, I see it as a duty to learn from these lessons and not just observe when things happen that one thinks are the steps towards a possibly very dangerous development."

Indian authorities have not commented on their case.

The protests, which lasted two weeks and left at least 27 dead, will continue Friday with mobile Internet disconnected in some places and riot police deployed.

The government says the law that relieves citizenship rules for religious minorities in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan excludes Muslims because they do not face persecution in those countries.

But along with a registry of citizens discussed, it has fueled fears, including in Washington and the United Nations rights office, about the marginalization of Muslims representing 14 percent of the 1.3 billion inhabitants of India.