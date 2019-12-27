Nordstrom Biannual offer 2019 The best sportswear offers

In case you have been busy enjoying the latest Christmas gifts and seasonal TV bingeing, we are here to remind you that the Nordstrom 2019 biannual sale is happening now! And now that the holidays are over, we know what you're thinking: it's time to work on your New Year's resolutions. We are here to support your goals with our choices for the best sportswear deals on sale this year!

As a reminder, this is what you need to know about the sale. You can save up to 50% on items from top brands such as Nike, Zella, Outdoor Voices, Alo, Adidas, Spiritual Gangster and many more. In addition, you can get FREE SHIPPING, order online and pick up at the store, and Nordy Club members can use their Personal Double Points Day (s) to earn points twice as fast.

And because the new year is fast approaching, now is the time to prepare for all those new classes you will take, the walks you will embark on, the races you will go through … whatever you plan to do a little sweat, these are some of our jackets, leggings, tops, sweatshirts and more favorites to help you on your new fitness trip. Just don't forget that this sale doesn't last long … it ends on January 2 and everything is running out. Get your favorites before they leave!

Essential high waist leggings of spiritual gangster

Flatter yourself with these high waist leggings with elasticity and stretch to advance in any workout. In addition, Spiritual Gangster will provide a meal to a person in need through a partnership with Feed America for each item sold.

Free People BFF Half Zip Pullover

Make yourself comfortable to come and go with fleece lining and breathable nylon, with pockets with front trim and another sneak pocket tucked in your sleeve, in case you want to store something when you are running or hiking.


Aura Splatter Spiritual Gangster Graphic Tank

Loose and aerated in 100% cotton, establish your business clearly and confidently in this splash dye tank, even if it is upright.


Nike Sportswear Air Satin Sports Jacket

This lightweight jacket with a satin finish can make you feel those 80s vibes, but in the best way. It will take you from the studio to the street in style.


I. Am. Gia Zandra Track Pants

Whether you are training or chilling with these elegant sweaters, you will love the iridescent logos that slide along the sides as the perfect accent for your daring marigold tone.


Sweatshirt Soul by SoulCycle Laura Crop

Get ready to bring it with this short crew-neck sweatshirt, made of 100% cotton and 100% attitude, thanks to the signature skull graphics.


Short top with front knot Onzie Twirl

Don't twist it: this cute shirt is ready to train or go out, with long sleeves and a ribbed style that will work with you regardless of your plans.


Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

Stay cool and dry when things get hot with this moisture-wicking fabric, which sculpts your figure and keeps it in place no matter how it moves with a non-slip waistband.


Zella reversible faux fur padded jacket

Awesome camouflage? Check. Super comfortable? Double check. Oh so cozy? Triple check! It's official: this padded jacket has it all, including two different ways to use it. (We voted the side of imitation sheepskin, of course).


Nike Element Long Sleeve Running Top

Beat the bonk with this sweat-absorbing half-zip shirt, with side openings, long sleeves with thumb holes and a stand-up collar so you look infinitely elegant while you sweat.


Once you've finished stocking up on sportswear, make sure you buy the best fashion and beauty deals from Nordstrom!

