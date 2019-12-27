NFL star Antonio Brown sues his ex for refusing to leave his home!

NFL free agent Antonio Brown is suing his ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of his children for not leaving his home in Floria after their separation.

According to TMZ Sports, Chelsie Kyriss received an eviction notice weeks ago.

According to TMZ, the breaking news media, Chelsie received an eviction notice from the police and was ordered to leave Brown's house in Fort Lauderdale before December 16. To date, Chelsie has not yet left the property.

Since his separation from Chelsie, Brown has launched a "no more white women,quot; campaign in which he has promised to stay away from Caucasian women.

To fulfill this promise, Brown recently yelled at JT of City Girls through social media, where he offered to cook for her and fill her with presents.

According to all reports, JT has not yet shown any romantic interest in Brown, as he is currently being investigated by the NFL after his former coach Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit. In the lawsuit, Taylor alleges that Brown sexually assaulted her on several occasions. Brown was also accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by another woman, an artist, who says she assaulted her at home while working there in 2017.