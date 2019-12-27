Home Entertainment NFL star Antonio Brown sues his ex for refusing to leave his...

NFL star Antonio Brown sues his ex for refusing to leave his home!

NFL free agent Antonio Brown is suing his ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of his children for not leaving his home in Floria after their separation.

According to TMZ Sports, Chelsie Kyriss received an eviction notice weeks ago.

According to TMZ, the breaking news media, Chelsie received an eviction notice from the police and was ordered to leave Brown's house in Fort Lauderdale before December 16. To date, Chelsie has not yet left the property.

