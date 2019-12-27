JERUSALEM – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel easily rejected a challenge to the leadership of the conservative Likud party early Friday, a crucial victory for Israel's oldest leader, but that can only harden the one-year political confrontation.

For Netanyahu, the landslide in a party primary on Thursday reaffirmed his political prowess and his power of permanence despite his accusation last month on charges of corruption, and shocks his campaign for the upcoming elections Generals of Israel in March.

But it also ensures that one of Israel's most polarizing issues will be on the ballot in that election: Mr. Netanyahu himself.

Israel has already had two inconclusive elections this year, each ending in a stalemate with nearly divided voters on whether corruption cases against Netanyahu should disqualify him to serve a fourth consecutive term.