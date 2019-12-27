Netanyahu renews a challenge from within, despite graft charges

JERUSALEM – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel easily rejected a challenge to the leadership of the conservative Likud party early Friday, a crucial victory for Israel's oldest leader, but that can only harden the one-year political confrontation.
For Netanyahu, the landslide in a party primary on Thursday reaffirmed his political prowess and his power of permanence despite his accusation last month on charges of corruption, and shocks his campaign for the upcoming elections Generals of Israel in March.
But it also ensures that one of Israel's most polarizing issues will be on the ballot in that election: Mr. Netanyahu himself.
Israel has already had two inconclusive elections this year, each ending in a stalemate with nearly divided voters on whether corruption cases against Netanyahu should disqualify him to serve a fourth consecutive term.
And although support for Mr. Netanyahu has been declining since his indictment, Recent polls suggest that a third election may not solve anything. Once again, neither Mr. Netanyahu nor his main opponent, Benny Gantz, of the Blue and White centrist party, can have the votes to form a majority government.
In Thursday's game primaries, the most serious internal leadership challenge Mr. Netanyahu had faced in years, easily overcame a veteran of the rival party, Gideon Saar, by a vote of 72 percent to 28 percent, according to official results.
"A giant victory!" Mr. Netanyahu declared on Twitter just after midnight, just over an hour after the polls close. "With the help of God and with your help, I will lead Likud to a great victory in the next elections and we will continue to lead the country to unprecedented achievements," he added.
Mr. Saar congratulated Mr. Netanyahu and admitted defeat in a televised statement an hour later. He said he and his colleagues would support Mr. Netanyahu in the party's campaign for general elections.
"I am happy with my decision to have run,quot; in the primary schools, Saar said, adding: "Those who are not willing to take the risk of what they believe will never succeed."
But the fact that there was even a battle exposed cracks in the long and united front of Likud while preparing for an eventual era after Netanyahu.
Despite fears of low participation due to the stormy weather and Hanukkah holiday, approximately half of the 116,000 paying members of the Likud went out to vote, a fairly typical number for the Likud party primaries.
Although those eligible to vote in the Likud primary leadership elections were only a small fraction of those who voted for the party in the general elections, Thursday's contest can help dispel broader concerns before the March elections that Israelis suffer from voter fatigue and can give up on the democratic process.
Mr. Saar, an aggressive ideologue and technocrat, had argued that only he could return Likud and his right-wing allies to power and that Mr. Netanyahu was "blocked,quot; after not forming a government after the previous two elections, in April and September.
In those elections, neither Mr. Netanyahu nor Mr. Gantz could gather a majority to build a viable coalition.
Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz expressed interest in joining forces in a unity government, which polls show showed that most Israelis wanted, but Mr. Gantz said he would refuse to serve in a government with an accused prime minister, and Mr. Netanyahu insisted that under any agreement to rotate the prime minister's job, he must serve first.
Mr. Netanyahu had little incentive to give in to that lawsuit. He remains prime minister until a new government is formed, and retaining work leaves him in a better position to fight his legal battle.
You could, for example, try to negotiate a plea agreement with law enforcement authorities where charges are dropped in exchange for your exit from public life. An overwhelming victory in the next elections could even provide enough support to grant him parliamentary immunity against prosecution.
Netanyahu is accused of exchanging official favors worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli media magnates for lavish gifts and positive news coverage. He has denied acting badly and considers himself a victim of a witch hunt by an elite leftist who, according to him, dominates the media and has pressured police authorities to conduct criminal investigations against him.
Fighting for his political survival, Netanyahu left nothing to chance in the primary Likud contest. He attended campaign rallies in up to five different cities per night and He appealed to voters in the Facebook Live videos, restored his popularity within the Likud and raised the rank and file of the game before the most fateful contest against Gantz.
Netanyahu, 70, has brought Likud to power four times and has led the party for the past 14 years, and for a total of 20 years in total. Known to all as "Bibi,quot;, it has inspired a devotion of worship, with followers in its manifestations singing "Bibi, King of Israel."
At 53, Mr. Saar is one of the next generation of Likud leaders who competes to succeed Mr. Netanyahu. He also did everything possible in his attempt to lead the party, even promised to work to secure a new job for Netanyahu as president of Israel. That publication, high profile but mostly ceremonial, aims to be apolitical and unifying.
Other aspiring Netanyahu successors have preferred to wait on the wings, saying that they would seek Likud leadership only once the Netanyahu era ends. The Likudniks take pride in their fierce loyalty to their leader and challenge Mr. Netanyahu to risk being thrown into political nature, the fate of some other former Likud ministers who broke his control. The party has only had four leaders since its formation and rise to power in the 1970s, and has never dismissed a headline.
It remains to be seen if Mr. Saar's commitment to work will position him as one of the leading candidates in the post-Netanyahu era, or if he will pay his perceived disloyalty by challenging Mr. Netanyahu at a time of trouble.
The political and legal path of Mr. Netanyahu remains far from clear, even with the battle of Likud over. A clear electoral victory in March could keep him in office and give him the opportunity to seek parliamentary immunity against prosecution, but nothing is guaranteed.
The Israeli Supreme Court will hold a hearing on Tuesday in response to a petition requesting a decision on whether a candidate accused of serious crimes can be asked to form a new government.
Under current Israeli law, an accused prime minister may continue to serve until a final conviction. But the law does not address what to do in the case of an accused prime minister candidate.
Until now, judicial authorities have tried to avoid ruling on the matter, in the hope that it will be decided in the public and political spheres, through elections.
So far, however, as Thursday's contest showed, the charismatic Mr. Netanyahu still has a strong and emotional following.