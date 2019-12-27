NeNe Leakes gives his son Bryson a house for birthdays, his breast babies are not having it

Instagram

His half-brother, Brentt Leakes, takes Instagram Stories to give fans a quick visit to Bryson's house and shares a photo of the latter posing in front of the property.

Bryson Byrant's thirtieth birthday is probably the happiest day he has ever had in his life. To celebrate the new milestone, his mother NeNe leaks bought him a house in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Bryson is surely in the cloud nine after receiving that gift, but his breast babies apparently don't have it.

On Friday, December 27, his half-brother Brentt Leakes went to Instagram Stories to give his followers a quick visit to Bryson's new house, which has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. "My mom bought my house a house for her birthday!" He wrote in a video of the family reunion in the house, before continuing with a photo of Bryson posing in front of the new property. "Enjoy your new homemade brother. I love you," Brentt said.

Given all the problems he encountered, people were really happy for him. However, their breast babies were not among them. Symone Davis insisted that the house does not belong to Bryson, "This is NOT Brice's house. This is Linnethia's house [NeNe's real name]. You better read between the lines. Yes, Brice is my baby, but stop congratulating him ** he doesn't belong. Did you notice that Nene or Brice published it hahaha? It came from Brentt's story. Stay tuned for the 2020 stories. "

Marina Robinson, meanwhile, said: "F ** k her BIRTHDAY called or sent a text message or sent a gift to her daughter? Brice Bryant Brice Bryant F *** ING NO! 6 years late in everything. And & # 39; all about to stop trying to play my daughter idgaf period who does not like what I say … #FEDUP ".

Bryson certainly doesn't have the best relationship with his breasts baby, who accused him of being a boring father. Earlier this year, Symone criticized him for not paying child support and for using drugs and neglecting parental duties. She also claimed that the son of "The true housewives of Atlanta"The star could not go to his son's birthday party for the second year in a row and bought nothing as a gift. Instead, he kept asking for money.