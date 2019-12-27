Neil Lennon: Celtic can gain psychological advantage with Rangers victory | Soccer news

Watch Celtic vs Rangers live at Sky Sports Football on Sunday starting at 12 p.m. The start is at 12.30 p.m.

















1:57



Celtic manager Neil Lennon says his side looks forward to the "huge,quot; derby of Old Firm on Sunday against the Rangers, despite closing a "heavy month,quot; of action

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says his team can gain a psychological advantage by beating the Rangers in Sunday's Old Firm derby to extend their leadership at the top of the Scottish Premier League.

Victories for both sides at Boxing Day ensured that Celtic maintained a five-point lead, with the Rangers holding a game in their hands as both teams prepare for their final game before the winter break.

Celtic vs Rangers Live

Rangers have shown signs under Steven Gerrard that they could end the streak of eight consecutive Celtic titles, but in recent seasons the best form of the champions came after the three and a half week interval.

"We are really looking forward to it, supporters are waiting for it and we know what is at stake," Lennon said. Sky sports news. "We know that if we can win the game we open a big gap between us and the rest."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard shakes hands with Lennon

"Psychologically it would be very rewarding for us, but we know we have to play and we know we will have to play well."

"But we are excited and our way of home has been sensational, so the players have screwed up."

& # 39; Extra motivation & # 39;

Celtic have won both Old Firm clashes this season, but were extremely fortunate to be victorious in the final of the Scottish League Cup earlier this month, as the Rangers rejected the opportunity to deny them the tenth national title consecutive.

While the same cannot be said of Celtic's visit to Ibrox in September, from which they emerged as deserved victors, Lennon hopes that the most recent meeting of the sides will sharpen the focus of his players.

Celtic celebrates winning the Scottish League Cup

"They know that looking back at the League Cup final, they can probably play better and that is also an extra motivation for them," Lennon said of his team.

"They have good resilience at times when they are probably not at their best, although we were absolutely brilliant at Ibrox at the beginning of the season."

"So this is the first one we have had at home and we know that there is not much among the teams currently in shape."

& # 39; It will be very important on Sunday & # 39;

Odsonne Edouard has scored 11 goals in 16 Scottish Premier League games this season

One of the scorers in Celbro's victory at Ibrox was forward Odsonne Edouard, and Lennon hopes that the French striker, who has scored 11 goals in 16 league games this season, plays a key role once again in Celtic Park.

"He is playing brilliantly," Lennon said.

"He is number nine, he is 21 years old. You forget how young he is sometimes when you see the performances he is presenting and he assumes that responsibility brilliantly."

"We have players in shape and scoring the volume of goals … and I really like that, but Odsonne is a special talent and is a great game player, so obviously it will be very important on Sunday."