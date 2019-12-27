Navy SEALs, Bernie Sanders, Kazakhstan: your Friday briefing

Video recordings of the interviews, which were obtained by The Times, They were used in the prosecution of Chief Gallagher on charges of war crimes, including murder. He was acquitted by a military jury in July of all but a relatively minor charge, and President Trump exempted him from all punishment.

The interviews broke an unwritten code of silence among the members of one of the nation's most elite command forces. In them, three SEAL members said they had seen Chief Gallagher shoot civilians in Iraq and fatally stab an injured captive.

The details: Seven members of the 22-person platoon declared at the trial of Chief Gallagher that they had seen him commit war crimes. Two said they had not seen any evidence of crimes, and others did not cooperate. Crucially, a SEAL member who had accused the chief during the investigation later changed his story on the witness stand.

Reply: Chief Gallagher has insisted that the charges against him were invented by team members who failed to meet their high standards. His lawyer said the interviews with the SEALs contained inconsistencies and falsehoods that created "a clear roadmap for absolution."

Watch: The videos appear in the latest episode of "The Weekly," the television show for The Times. It is available to broadcast now on Hulu and will air on Sunday at 10 p.m. This in FX.