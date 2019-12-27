Navy SEALs, Bernie Sanders, Kazakhstan: your Friday briefing

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
We are covering the testimony recently revealed in the case of war crimes involving a Navy SEAL leader, an electoral victory for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and a deadly plane crash in Kazakhstan.
The SEALs who delivered Edward Gallagher
In a tearful and anguished testimony before the Navy investigators, members of the Alpha squad, SEAL Team 7, described their leader, the Chief of Special Operations, Edward Gallagher, as "toxic,quot; and "damn evil."
Video recordings of the interviews, which were obtained by The Times, They were used in the prosecution of Chief Gallagher on charges of war crimes, including murder. He was acquitted by a military jury in July of all but a relatively minor charge, and President Trump exempted him from all punishment.
The interviews broke an unwritten code of silence among the members of one of the nation's most elite command forces. In them, three SEAL members said they had seen Chief Gallagher shoot civilians in Iraq and fatally stab an injured captive.
The details: Seven members of the 22-person platoon declared at the trial of Chief Gallagher that they had seen him commit war crimes. Two said they had not seen any evidence of crimes, and others did not cooperate. Crucially, a SEAL member who had accused the chief during the investigation later changed his story on the witness stand.
Reply: Chief Gallagher has insisted that the charges against him were invented by team members who failed to meet their high standards. His lawyer said the interviews with the SEALs contained inconsistencies and falsehoods that created "a clear roadmap for absolution."
Watch: The videos appear in the latest episode of "The Weekly," the television show for The Times. It is available to broadcast now on Hulu and will air on Sunday at 10 p.m. This in FX.
A new Saudi strategy: diplomacy
Since the US decision not to respond strongly after an attack against two Saudi oil facilities in September, the kingdom He has quietly approached his enemies in the Middle East, worried that he could no longer count on the defense of Washington.
The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, intensified talks with the rebels in Yemen and even entered into indirect negotiations with Iran, the regional arch-enemy of the kingdom that, according to US and Saudi officials, was behind the September attacks.
Background: For decades, the United States has kept open the possibility of using force to guarantee the flow of oil from the Persian Gulf.
Another angle: In an effort to move its economy away from dependence on the oil industry, Saudi Arabia is spending billions to promote itself as a tourist destination.
A barrier to a US border wall. UU.
Among the challenges to build the 450 miles of new wall along the Mexican border that President Trump promised by 2021, Access to private land may be the largest.
The administration has built 93 miles of the new wall, almost all on federal lands, according to Customs and Border Protection. While the final path of the wall is not established, most of the section in South Texas would be on privately owned land, according to the agency.
Mr. Trump suggested using the power of the eminent domain government to "take the land," and the law seems to be on the side of the administration, according to lawyers and academics.
Quotable: The construction is not on the border, which follows the Rio Grande, but to the north, well on the American side. "If the wall is raised, it will be the new frontier," said Richard Drawe, a landowner in Texas.
Loyalty remains for Bernie Sanders
Months after a heart attack threatened his Democratic presidential campaign, the Vermont senator is at the top of the polls in Iowa and other early voting states, or near him, driven largely The enthusiasm of his followers.
Her progressive message, driven by the coveted support of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has resonated among working class voters and young people who say a revolution is needed to fix a corrupt system.
Mr. Sanders fans are unwavering: a recent survey by The Des Moines Register showed that among the likely Democratic caucusgokers who said Mr. Sanders was their best option, 57 percent said they were determined; No other candidate registered above 30 percent.
Quotable: "According to my conversations, it seems that people are not ambivalent about Sanders," said a Democrat Party official in Iowa. "They are behind him or he is not on his list of possible candidates."
Another angle: Financial companies are creating investment packages that are adapted to different results in November. "Market participants agree that the US elections are the big event for 2020," said a Goldman Sachs saleswoman.
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
Reach the end of the month, five cents at a time
In New York City, a submerged economy has emerged around recyclable bottles and cans. Dionisia Rivera, above, sells the items she collects in the Upper East Side.
Our reporter takes you to the world of "canning,quot;, which provides a lifeline to thousands of people as stable low-skill jobs disappear in the city.
This is what is happening most.
The leader of Israel wins the vote: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he easily defeated an opponent by the leadership of the conservative Likud party, but his victory is likely to perpetuate the country's political stalemate.
Plane crash in Kazakhstan: At least 12 people died today when a passenger plane carrying 98 crashed into a building shortly after the take-off of the city of Almaty.
Deadline for forest fire victims: A team in California is running to find those who are eligible to file claims against the largest utility in the state.
Electric bicycles rejected: Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York vetoed a bill that would have legalized electric bicycles and scooters, citing safety concerns.
Modern love: In This week's column, an eviction of New Year's Eve creates confusion, courage and grace for a mother and her daughter.
What we are reading: This Twitter thread started by Jeff Loveness, writer and actor. "It's the kind of wild trip that you wish was more Twitter: self-revelation, irony about irony, sparks of sincere compassion," says our report editor, Andrea Kannapell. "However, if you just revealed something serious to your adult child during the holidays, you may skip it."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Garlic prawns are easy to please the crowd.
See: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, DaBaby and the slime phenomenon are the subjects of some of our favorite cultural photographs of 2019.
Read: A scathing analysis of Brexit is among the 10 new books we recommend this week.
Smarter life: Toaster ovens become increasingly intelligent and powerful, but what really works for you? The test runs of our technology columnist could help you reduce the options.
And now for the backstory in …
The gray whale migration
If you traveled during the holidays, you can complain about the hours on the road.
You have nothing on the gray whale.
Around 20,000 of them have begun their 5,000-mile migration south of the icy waters of Alaska, where they have been gaining weight for months on a diet of invertebrates absorbed by sea mud and pulled by the sow in their huge mouths.
The whales pass a few miles off the coast, so spectators and volunteer accountants have gathered for decades to tell their revealing feathers. Oregon Whale Watching Week, for example, begins today.
Whales go to Baja California, where higher temperatures are more suitable for giving birth. Calves only have a thin layer of fat that protects adult whales.
But the mud of Baja offers little sustenance, so the whales return to the north in a matter of months, with babies in tow.
The 10,000-mile round trip is located as one of the longest mammals of all, rivaled only by another bearded whale, The humpback
