Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan leave the city to bring the New Year





Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have always believed in maintaining their discreet relationship, however, that does not prevent them from breaking publicly. The couple often goes out for dinner, lunch, as well as for events and parties in the company of others. Varun and Natasha are boyfriends of childhood and, although they both have busy work schedules, they occasionally find time for occasional trips.

As the New Year is just around the corner, the couple broke up late last night when they went on holiday together at the end of the year. Varun looked elegant with a pair of well-fitting jeans, a white T-shirt and a suede jacket, while Natasha looked elegant with a pair of jet black jeggings, knee-high boots and a gray sweater. Check out all the photos of the duo when they went on vacation below.



