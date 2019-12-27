MVP Ladder: Donovan Mitchell shares increase while Utah Jazz continues to improve | NBA News

The change in Utah Jazz coincides with the arrival of Donovan Mitchell in the MVP conversation, writes Sekou Smith of NBA.com.

Mitchell did not have the opportunity to perform at Christmas because the Utah Jazz did not get one of the coveted places on the league's show day. So he had to run his business the day after the holidays. And he did it sometime.

Mitchell went on a 121-115 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring 28 of his 35 points after the break, and reminding the world once again of what he is capable of on the big stage.

The Jazz have won six of seven games to return to the mix in the Western Conference playoff chase. They are now 8-1 this season when Mitchell scores 30 or more points. He has crossed that threshold four times during the current Utah seven-game race.

Mitchell is averaging his career highs in scoring (25.1) and field goal percentage (45 percent) as the offensive catalyst for a team that requires each team member to play a very specific role at the defensive end of the floor with the reign. Defensive player of the year, Rudy Gobert, as his anchor.

So it is not surprising to hear that Mitchell was serious about the importance of the whole group in discussing what the Jazz are doing well in recent weeks.

"The most important thing is the ability to recover, find a way," he told reporters after the Jazz resisted the last rally of the Trail Blazers on Thursday night courtesy of some shot shots and two great defensive moves of Gobert. "The mentality we've had these last six or seven games is who we need to be. You can say whatever you want about my score or Joe (English) but … it all came down to Rudy (Gobert) making two good plays." "

For Jazz to continue climbing and Mitchell firmly takes hold in this season's MVP conversation, it will all come down to that and much more.

Sekou's MVP ladder

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Last week: no 1

Even the reigning MVP is entitled to a difficult night here and there. Giannis had his own at the worst time, in a loss to the Sixers in Philadelphia on Christmas Day. He could never feel comfortable with Al Horford and Joel Embiid doing such a good job defending him as no one has done all season.

The conjecture is that he won't lose 19 shots against the Hawks tonight in Atlanta, live at Sky Sports Action at 12:30 a.m.

2. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Last week: no 3

You could not say that Doncic had missed the last four games of the Mavericks with a sprained ankle that saw him work on the Spurs on Thursday night.

He returned to his bag in his first game, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists when the Mavericks hit the Spurs. They were 2-2 in the absence of Doncic, demonstrating that they could survive without their leader.

3. James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Last week: no 4

Harden has been so good this season that the Warriors get credit for stopping him on a night that saw him score 24 points with 50 percent of shots from the ground, 60 percent from the bottom, to go with 11 assists, six rebounds and three robberies. .

It's easy to forget how amazing Harden is on a regular basis, mainly because his "free nights,quot; are very distant and infrequent.

4. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Last week: no 5

Davis embraced the big stage in the Christmas showdown with the LA Clippers and showed why some people think he is the most dynamic two-way player in the league.

But he didn't get enough touches on the stretch of a tight game to finish what he started. If LeBron James loses time with a groin injury, he won't see him again soon.

5. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Last week: no 2

Lakers fans are right to get nervous when they hear LeBron talk about aggravating a groin injury after Patrick Beverley knelt a knee in the loss to the Clippers on Christmas day.

This is the same time last season when a groin injury shook his season, the Lakers sank in his absence and never recovered. Expect extreme caution about its availability in the future.

The next five

6. Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

7. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

8. Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)

9. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

10. Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Sekou Smith is a veteran NBA reporter and NBA television analyst. The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.

