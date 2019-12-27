Moroccan YouTuber sentenced to prison, journalist detained | News

A YouTuber who criticized the Moroccan king received a prison sentence, while an activist journalist who defended anti-government protesters in a tweet was arrested.

Freedom of expression advocates say Thursday's measures reflect increasing pressure against those who use social networks to express anger over economic and social problems.

A court in Settat issued a four-year prison sentence to Mohammed Bekkaki for referring to Moroccans as donkeys and criticizing King Mohammed VI in a video posted on YouTube in November.

The royal family is widely revered in Morocco and criticizing the king is a criminal offense.

Meanwhile, journalist and activist Omar Radi was arrested in Casablanca on Thursday and accused of insulting a judge.

Radi's arrest was triggered by a tweet six months ago that criticized the decision of a Moroccan court to deliver maximum prison sentences to leaders of mass demonstrations in the North Rif region, plagued by poverty.

The Casablanca court refused to grant Radi bail until the next hearing on January 2, said activist Khalid El Bekkari, who was in court when Radi was charged. If convicted, Radi could face up to one year in prison and a fine of 500 euros ($ 555). It was not clear why the arrest occurred so long after the tweet.

Radi was also part of the Arab Spring protests in Morocco in 2011 that put pressure on corruption and abuse of power and the limits of freedom of expression, and since then he has continued to defend human rights.

Morocco, known for its stability in the Arab world, adopted constitutional reforms in response to the Arab Spring, but the country is still struggling with poverty, corruption and unemployment.

Freedom of expression is guaranteed in the Moroccan constitution, but with limits. Authorities say some social media users are taking those limits too far, sometimes for personal gain.

But human rights activists say authorities are trying to hide their inability to solve Morocco's problems.

"The authorities show a strong escalation against freedom of expression, demonstrated by the successive arrests and trials of bloggers and social media users to express their anger over the deterioration of social and economic conditions," said the Moroccan association Freedom Now in a statement after Radi & # 39; s arrest.

Last month, a rapper known as Gnawi went to trial for a video in which he insulted the police. His supporters saw his arrest as a punishment for another hugely popular YouTube video that enrages current Moroccan powers and criticizes the country's growing economic gap.