Montenegro adopts a law on religion amid protests by pro-Serbs | News

The Parliament of Montenegro adopted a contested law on religious rights after chaotic scenes in the assembly that resulted in the arrest of all Serbian opposition legislators.

Friday's vote followed a day of nationwide protests by supporters of the Serbian Orthodox Church that say the law will strip the church they own, including medieval monasteries and churches. The government has denied that.

Trying to avoid voting, pro-Serbian lawmakers threw what appeared to be a tear gas canister or a firecracker, and tried to destroy the microphones in the parliament hall.

Police dressed in gas masks intervened and 24 people were arrested, including 18 opposition lawmakers.

"We are ready to die for our church and that is what we are demonstrating tonight," said opposition leader Andrija Mandic, shortly after midnight during the tumultuous session.

The law, passed by 45 legislators of the ruling coalition, says that religious communities would have to present proof of ownership of their properties before 1918 when Montenegro joined a Balkan kingdom and lost its independence.

The Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro described the law as "discriminatory and unconstitutional."

On Friday, the church accused the Montenegrin authorities of "inciting divisions and hatred," and leading Montenegro "to a situation that cannot benefit anyone."

"Thanks to this, the faithful Orthodox Christians in Montenegro face one of the saddest Christmas in recent history," a church statement said. Serbian Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on January 7.

The population of approximately 620,000 inhabitants of Montenegro is predominantly Orthodox Christian and the main church is the Serbian Orthodox Church. A separate Montenegrin Orthodox church is not recognized by other Orthodox Christian churches.

The pro-Western president of Montenegro has accused the Serbian Orthodox Church of promoting pro-Serbian policies and of trying to undermine the statehood of the country since he left Serbia, much larger, in 2006.

Montenegrins remain divided on whether the small Adriatic state should foster close ties with Serbia.

About 30 percent of the population of Montenegro identifies themselves as Serbs and was mainly against the division of Serbia.

Hundreds of pro-Serbian opposition supporters on Thursday organized a full-day protest against the law, blocking roads and entrances to the capital. Dozens of riot officers used metal barriers to prevent crowds, including Orthodox priests, from reaching the parliament building where lawmakers debated the bill.

Montenegrin Prime Minister said the country has the power to avoid further disturbances.

"I believe in peace in Montenegro," said Dusko Markovic.