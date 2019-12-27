Molly Bernard and Christopher Mintz-Plasse revealed as Hilary Duff's wedding officers

Instagram

Almost a week after the actress of & # 39; Younger & # 39; He will marry Matthew Koma, his co-star uses social networks to share an image of himself and the actor of & # 39; Kick-Ass & # 39; while they were going to the ceremony.

Hilary Duff& # 39; s "Younger"co-star Molly bernard and actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse he officiated his Christmas wedding to Matthew Koma.

Bernard revealed the exciting news via Instagram on Friday, December 27, sharing a picture of herself and "Kick ass"The star Christopher, a close friend of the groom, addresses the ceremony.

"The grim farewell of @mintzplasse to his better half-orange @matthewkoma and my personal joy of panic when we married him in @hilaryduff," he wrote, adding: "WE COLLECT @hilaryduff @matthewkoma."

Duff previously went to the site to share photos on Sunday, December 22, a day after he was married, to share the first photos of his wedding with fans.

The newlyweds exchanged vows in their yard in Los Angeles.

After the news of the couple's union was announced, Vogue magazine shared a clip on their own social media pages of "Lizzie McGuire"Star trying on her elegant dress for the first time, with the singer / actress screaming," I love it! ".

Hilary and Matthew, both 32, announced their engagement in May (2019), after leaving for more than two years. In October 2018, they welcomed their first daughter, Banks, who joins Hilary's son, Luca, seven, from their previous marriage to the former ice hockey player. Mike Comrie.