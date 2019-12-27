Milwaukee Bucks hope to rediscover the winning sensation against Atlanta Hawks | NBA News

Giannis Antetokoumpo and the Milwaukee Bucks hope to rediscover the winning habit when the Atlanta Hawks visit live on Sky Sports Action.

Live NBA: Milwaukee @ Atlanta



Saturday, December 28 12:30 a.m.



The Bucks (27-5) are coming out of a tough defeat in Philadelphia on Christmas Day, a game in which they lost three quarters and fell short with a run at the end of the game.

The Bucks are 12-3 on the road and 8-2 in their last 10 games. They average the best 120.3 points per game in the league and throw 48.1 percent from the field. They also lead the league with 51.2 rebounds per game and average 25.9 assists per game, which is the sixth best in the league.

















Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 30.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game and is on track to successfully defend the MVP prize he won last season.

Eric Bledsoe (leg) remains out of play for Milwaukee, leaving him in the hands of George Hill's group, Donte DiVincenzo and Pat Connaughton to work a little more.

The Hawks (6-25) face a difficult task if they are going to finish their current losing eight-game fall. Having forward John Collins again in his lineup gives Atlanta a big boost, as he will probably be one of his two best scorers and lead the team in rebounds.

Trae Young has been dominating despite the Hawks' struggles, averaging 29.0 points, 8.5 assists, 4.4. rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

The Hawks average 108.8 points per game, but are awarding an average of 118.6 points, the second highest in the league.

Last time out

















1:34



Numbers game

31.8 – That is the percentage of Hawks' three-point shots, the lowest figure in the NBA.

Atlanta is ranked number 11 per game (34.8), but is only making 11.0 of them. Cam Reddish, DeAndre Bembry, Jabari Parker and Allen Crabbe make less than 30 percent of their attempts from long distance.

One to watch (Bucks): Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez and his brother Robin on the court during the first preseason game of the Milwaukee Bucks in Chicago



Lopez has been silent lately, averaging 9.4 points in 36 percent of shots in the last 10 games.

The veteran center played a key role for Milwaukee last year, extending the court with 2.3 triples per game by 36.5 percent. This season he is making only 1.5 triples per game at 31.5 percent.

One to watch (Hawks): John Collins

John Collins launches a dump against the Detroit Pistons



John Collins returned to action in the last Hawks competition after serving a 25-game suspension.

He made an impressive performance with 27 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 35 minutes.

Collins' presence will not make the Hawks playoff contenders, but the 1-2 hit provided by him and Young makes them much more competitive.

