Miley Cyrus closes Cody Simpson's split rumors once and for all

Miley Cyrus still love Cody Simpson.

On Thursday, the singer of "Slide Away,quot; calmed the breakup rumors with a night date. On Instagram, Miley shared two selfies of herself and the Australian singer with a casual and welcoming look.

"Start dating your best friend Asap," he wrote about an image in his Instagram Stories. On the other, he kept his legend simple, writing "Besties."

Cody also intervened with his own publication. He shared a video of Miley entering the restaurant where they were having dinner, giving his girlfriend a thank you for his stories. He wrote: "Who is this fox cold as stone?"

The publication of the singer of "Mother & # 39; s Daughter,quot; occurs amid speculation that the duo, which began dating in October, has resigned. Earlier this month, the singer of "Golden Thing,quot; was seen with Playboy model Jordy Murray, causing rumors that he was cheating on Miley. Shortly after the sighting, Miley shared a link to a recording of her Christmas song "Sad Christmas Song,quot; on social media, further hinting at a separation.