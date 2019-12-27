Miley Cyrus & # 39; Relieved & # 39; She and Liam Hemsworth reached a divorce agreement

Miley Cyrus is reportedly "relieved,quot; that a divorce agreement has finally been reached with her ex, Liam Hemsworth.

"Miley is relieved that she and Liam have reached an agreement when it comes to divorce," a Cyrus source told PEOPLE. "She just wants to move on."

The source also adds that Miley is extremely happy with her new boo, Cody Simpson.

"They had a wonderful Christmas day with their family. They also plan to celebrate the New Year together. They are also talking about a trip to Australia next year. Miley seems very happy."

Miley went viral earlier this year when she was caught in a boat with Kaitlyn Carter. The couple became public after the paparazzi broke them by closing their lips in a boat. Miley was reportedly separated from her husband Liam Hemsworth before the toy was caught on the camera, and Kaitlynn also left her "husband,quot; Brody Jenner, the son of Caitlyn Jenner. Kaitlynn and Brody never married legally.