Miley Cyrus & # 39; Relieved & # 39; She and Liam Hemsworth reached a divorce agreement

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Miley Cyrus is reportedly "relieved,quot; that a divorce agreement has finally been reached with her ex, Liam Hemsworth.

"Miley is relieved that she and Liam have reached an agreement when it comes to divorce," a Cyrus source told PEOPLE. "She just wants to move on."

The source also adds that Miley is extremely happy with her new boo, Cody Simpson.

"They had a wonderful Christmas day with their family. They also plan to celebrate the New Year together. They are also talking about a trip to Australia next year. Miley seems very happy."

