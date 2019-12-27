Mikel Arteta admits that Arsenal players need to be convinced by their style of play | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML914c6f61b39ebbbcc97b0adee9e024a19% %MINIFYHTML914c6f61b39ebbbcc97b0adee9e024a110%

Arsenal's new head coach, Mikel Arteta, points to an increase in energy around the club against London's rival, Chelsea, and a better connection with his fans.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says his biggest immediate challenge is to "convince,quot; the team of his favorite style of play.

The Spanish coach revealed that he has tried to inject more rhythm and aggression into his new team when he began his term with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on boxing day.

Arsenal has won only one of its last 14 games in all competitions and Arteta recognizes that the team needs an injection of trust, along with the reconstruction of a strong bond with its followers.

Mikel Arteta saw Arsenal record a point in Bournemouth on boxing day

"First I think I need the players and if I convince the players then we can convince the fans," said Arteta.

"But yes, I think (a strong connection with fans) is a very important part of the job."

Pressing on his reflections on performance against Bournemouth, he added: "If we generate more of this (football), they will be more comfortable in the game, we will dominate it better and we will be closer to winning football matches."

Arsenal receives London's rivals Chelsea, who have eight points ahead in the race for the Champions League standings, on Sunday

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live

"I think energy is everything in life, in football and sports," said Arteta. "If we are able to generate this, it will give us a boost.

"I was really happy with the way fans treated the players and I was happy that the players went to see the fans after the game too because we need that connection."

"Slowly, we need to rebuild it back to what it was because it will be very powerful for us to use that."

Arteta believes that his players should approach each game with a delivery mentality in front of his followers, who quickly lost confidence under former boss Unai Emery.

"We play for them. They expect a lot from us and we have to give them fun," he said.

"We have to improve their lives. When we win, they will live better because they will be happier, so it is our responsibility. We have to do everything possible to achieve it."