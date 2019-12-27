Michael van Gerwen is upset when Gary Anderson leaves the World Darts Championship | Darts news

Van Gerwen crushes Stephen Bunting when Anderson sees the exit gate at the hands of Nathan Aspinall in the fourth round





Michael van Gerwen dismantled Stephen Bunting to reach the quarterfinals of the World Darts Championship on Friday night

Michael van Gerwen continued on his way to retain his World Darts Championship title, while Gary Anderson's hopes of glory came to an end at the hands of Nathan Aspinall.

Van Gerwen was in a bullish mood on stage while setting aside Stephen Bunting's 4-0 challenge to reach the last eight at Alexandra Palace. The Dutchman is now the firm favorite to get his fourth world crown after the victories in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

In the opening match of the fourth round, Ace Arrowmith Aspinall derailed Anderson's hopes, reaching 11 180 on his way to an impressive 4-2 victory to reach the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.

Mighty Mike passes the Bunting

1:52 Van Gerwen said after his emphatic victory that the world title was "mine and nobody else,quot;. Van Gerwen said after his emphatic victory that the world title was "mine and nobody else,quot;.

The Dutch ace crushed Bunting's hopes with a ruthless display as he advanced to the next round with an average of 104.09.

Van Gerwen hit with a magnificent 11-dart leg to take the first game, averaging 100.92 and hitting three 180s along the way.

0:32 Bunting pulled an unconventional 138 during his hammering Bunting pulled an unconventional 138 during his hammering

The world number 1 escaped with all three legs in the second set to double their advantage over the 2014 Lakeside champion. He won eight of nine games to stretch his 3-0 lead over seventh seventh place and move on to a set of A place in the next round.

Six perfect darts and a dart of 11 gave Van Gerwen the lead in the fourth set before hitting an impressive 130 checkout in the third leg. He soon ended Bunting's misery by closing the deal to complete a laundering victory.

0:14 Van Gerwen showed his talent with this magnificent 130 checkout Van Gerwen showed his talent with this magnificent 130 checkout

"I think I played well in patches, not in the whole game," Van Gerwen he told Sky Sports. "I'm very happy with my performance tonight, it was better than my previous games. Stephen didn't play what he was capable of, but I pressed him from the beginning."

MVG has allowed his opponent to throw more than 12 darts in just two of the six decisive stages of his tournament so far. (courtesy of @ochepedia)

Van Gerwen added that he was "surprised,quot; by Anderson's exit, and said: "Gary and I have history and have played so many games against each other, so, of course, I expected the possible battle in the semifinal. Final. Nathan did really good and with a fair game, that's what darts do. You need to play 100 percent, otherwise they'll take you. "

Steve Beaton or Darius Labanauskas await Van Gerwen on Sunday night with a place in the semifinals at stake.

PDC World Championship: results of the fourth round on Friday Night Gary Anderson 2-4 Nathan Aspinall (R4) Michael van Gerwen 4-0 Stephen Bunting (R4)

The Asp bites Ando to advance

Nathan Aspinall ended the hopes of Gary Anderson

The two-time former world champion, Anderson saw his hopes of winning the grand prize for the first time in four years crumble at the hands of an inspired Aspinall.

In a first set at lightning speed, Aspinall made his way from 2-0 down on his legs, but & # 39; The Flying Scotsman & # 39; made the decision in double 10, averaging a 109.9 not too unfortunate.

0:15 Aspinall responded with his biggest payout of the match: an excellent final of 109 Aspinall responded with his biggest payout of the match: an excellent final of 109

The winner of this tournament in 2015 and 2016 was forced to ride his own mini return in the next set, including a payment of 128 in the bull to break 2-2. But a dire mistake, which broke 20 with a first D15 dart, gave Aspinall a chance he wasn't going to refuse and soon leveled the game.

Aspinall, who won his first great honor at the UK Open this year, pushed Anderson to another decisive stage in the third set and claimed him by taking four doubles to advance for the first time. But in a decisive fourth stage of the game, Anderson, fifth-seeded, nailed tops to secure it and level in 2-2 as we approached a match at Alexandra Palace.

0:22 Anderson nailed the target for a magnificent 128 final early in the contest Anderson nailed the target for a magnificent 128 final early in the contest

The Stockport pitcher turned up the heat by regaining the lead in a decisive fifth set, while Anderson, who celebrated his 49th birthday on Sunday, wasted four double darts to give last year's Aspinall semifinalist the chance to finish the victory in the next set after a crucial early break.

He missed two darts, but Aspinall returned to sink the double 10 and claim a victory that defined his career.

"I won the United Kingdom and Las Vegas Open, but I think, at this stage, that was the biggest victory of my career," said Aspinall, who averaged 97.9. "To beat Gary, I am very proud of myself. Last year the raffle opened for me, but this year I had a really difficult game."

1:53 Aspinall said that beating Anderson was the biggest victory of his career. Aspinall said that beating Anderson was the biggest victory of his career.

& # 39; The Asp & # 39; He will return Sunday afternoon for a quarterfinal match against Dimitri Van den Bergh or Adrian Lewis.

Saturday, December 28 Afternoon session (1230 GMT) Steve Beaton vs Darius Labanauskas (R4) Kim Huybrechts vs Luke Humphries (R4) Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Adrian Lewis (R4) Afternoon session (1900 GMT) Peter Wright vs. Jeffrey de Zwaan (R4) Glen Durrant vs Chris Dobey (R4) Gerwyn Price vs Simon Whitlock (R4)

