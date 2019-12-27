Meghan Markle and Prince Harry denied entry to the elegant Canadian restaurant

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the headlines this year for all the wrong reasons. This holiday season, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not go to a royal family engagement in Sandringham, but instead opted for a visit to Canada, the country to the north.

Reportedly, Meghan and Harry's security team tried to get them a table in an elegant Canadian restaurant, but due to security concerns, they were denied. According to page six, the Suits Alum and the Duke of Sussex spent their first vacation with baby Archie on Vancouver Island, along with Doria Ragland, Markle's mother.

Reports indicate that the couple took a walk in Horth Hill Regional Park and also jogged around North Saanich. The owner of Deep Cove Chalet, the restaurant in question, admits that she spoke with the royal couple's team earlier this month, however, Pierre Koffel, the chef, said they could not meet their safety demands.

He reportedly told the Vancouver Sun that Meghan and the Prince needed privacy, and certainly deserved it. In addition, she said she was delighted to know that they were actually in the area. During a conversation with the Vancouver Sun, he added, "Horth Hill has become a very popular place now."

As noted above, Meghan and Harry have been in the headlines a lot this year, and in many cases, for quite negative reasons. For example, several media reported that Harry and Meghan had implemented very strict rules for their neighbors.

Some of these rules included prohibiting neighbors and other people in the community from talking to any of them, including the question about their baby, offering to take care of children, among other jokes.

However, in a statement, after the reports came out, their representatives explained that neither Meghan nor Harry created such rules. Later, Meghan was the subject of conjecture in the media and criticism of social networks, to which Harry responded with a long statement referring to the death of his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997.

