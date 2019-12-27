Meet the former & # 39; King of Soy & # 39; from Brazil, now acclaimed by some conservationists | Brazil

Cuiabá, Brazil – A few years ago, when I heard that the most influential soybean producer in Brazil would be appointed Minister of Agriculture by then President Michel Temer, I told a colleague that this was like naming the fox to watch the pen. Once nicknamed the "King of Soy," the 63-year-old billionaire Blairo Maggi chairs the Amaggi Group, a family business that has been instrumental in the growth of Brazil's agribusiness sector.

Maggi had already been a senator and twice governor of Matto Grosso, the Amazon state where his soy empire is based and at that time was the Brazilian leader in deforestation.

In 2005, Greenpeace awarded him the Golden Chainsaw award, for his "incomparable contribution to Amazonian deforestation." Maggi remains a leader of the "ruralist bank," the agribusiness lobby that dominates Congress and has backed President Jair Bolsonaro's promise to expand Brazil's agricultural frontier.

But Maggi himself is not easy to typecast. He has become critical of the aggressive stance against the conservation of Bolsonaro. And the enigmatic businessman has gone from being vilified to winning praise from some conservationists for drastically reversing deforestation in Matto Grosso while he was governor.

With jeans and a simple shirt, the former agriculture minister met us at his headquarters in Cuiabá earlier this year to talk about his apparent change of mind.

Al Jazeera: What made you change the way you see deforestation since you "won,quot; the Golden Chainsaw award?

Blairo Maggi: We need to put this in context. I come from a generation that came to this region with the order to exploit it. The government at that time encouraged deforestation, land grabbing, expansion of agricultural and livestock production. So much so that the people who came here and didn't do those things had no right to get loans or get land documents because they belonged to the government. So, I'm from that generation.

When I began my term as governor in 2003, we were deforesting 400,000 hectares (approximately 1 million acres) per year in this state. Today, it does not reach 80,000 hectares (about 200,000 acres). Then we had a great reduction. At that time, my company, as an exporter, was already pressured by foreign markets to adopt a different attitude, a different awareness of the value of the forest and biodiversity. And as markets always govern, we begin to change the way our company did things.

Brazil's then Minister of Agriculture, Blairo Maggi, attends the 2018 opening ceremony of the grain harvest in Caseara, Brazil (File: Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters)

I saw that the situation was getting out of control. Then came the Golden Chainsaw award you mentioned. It symbolized a public protest, that something had to be done. Then, I called the farmers to my office and told them that Mato Grosso needed to review his approach. There was no point in planting and producing if I didn't have a market to sell it and everyone agreed. So we created a program called MT Legal, along with state and federal public prosecutors (IBAMA) and other monitoring institutions, and we were recognized as a great driver in reducing deforestation. There was a reduction of up to 84-89 percent of deforestation at that time. And since then, this has continued to fall.

But not anymore. Since 2017, Amazonian deforestation has been on the rise, especially since Bolsonaro took office this year and relaxed controls, criticized the notion of climate change and even threatened to follow the example of U.S. President Donald Trump when he retired of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Maggi was also once a fierce promoter of the opening of the rainforest, a policy that allowed his family to build his empire, as well as roads and waterways to take his Matto Grosso soybeans to the ports of the Atlantic Ocean in Brazil. Today, he is clearly concerned about the threat of international boycotts against Brazilian exports, in retaliation for this year's sharp increase in Amazon deforestation. He also says he opposes Bolsonaro's policy of dismembering organizations in charge of monitoring illegal deforestation and mining.

Al Jazeera: Why do you criticize the president now?

Maggi: Through his narrative, (Bolsonaro) has hinted that there would be changes in the environmental protection law, so we saw a slight increase in deforestation. Y I say mild because, compared to what it was in 2004 and today, the levels are very different. We never reach deforestation levels like those of 2004, 2006, 2007 again. But the speech of this government ended up causing illegal deforestation and culminated in forest fires.

Because fire is a tool for those who deforest and want to occupy the area for economic activities, the first thing they do is burn the forest. Some people still think like I did in the 90s. They still have not understood all the global changes that have occurred. I think that the mistakes made now, and with the concern that many producers now have about embargoes, it is possible that this situation really finish benefiting the Amazon. More Brazilians will realize that although the Amazon belongs to us because it is our sovereign land, in a globalized society, everyone needs it.

A Brazilian farmer is seen in a burned area of ​​the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil (File: Carl de Souza / AFP)

But Maggi warns that trying to arm Brazil strongly could be counterproductive.

Maggi: Of the Amazon, only 14 percent have been occupied, the rest is the way Jesus Christ created it and the way the Portuguese found it when they arrived in Brazil. That "we don't want your soy or corn,quot; speech is no good for anyone. It has to be the opposite: "I want your soy, your corn, your cattle, but show me that this comes from properties that were not illegally deforested and that follow environmental protection laws." I think that is what needs to be done.

Matto Grosso and Brazil are the world's leading exporter of soy and beef. During his time in office, Maggi got the controversial MT-235 road built through the Utiariti Indian Reservation, which allowed soybeans to be transported by truck to the Madeira River and from there to the world markets. Now he argues that economic growth and conservation are not mutually exclusive.

Al Jazeera: Do you really think it is possible to increase agribusiness in Brazil in a sustainable way?

Maggi: Without a doubt, that's what we did. Agricultural production in Brazil grew 300 percent in the last 20 years. And the new land occupation grew less than 40 percent. So how did we grow an agricultural economy but didn't expand deforested areas in the same proportion? Because we have new techniques, new seeds, new biotechnologies, new machines. We have replaced degraded areas with livestock for agriculture. All that helps us grow. Therefore, it is possible to grow further without having to open new areas.

Of course, that is easy for him now, since Amaggi has already cleared large amounts of Amazon land and has accumulated a fortune. Critics say it is a misleading speech aimed at protecting his company from more pressures. But whether for self-interest illustrated or not, the former King of Soy (no longer number one) is becoming an influential voice among those who believe that to save the Amazon, Brazil has no choice but to make the sector of agribusiness part of the solution instead of just the problem.

The question and answer part of this story was edited for clarity and brevity.