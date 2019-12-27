Meek Mill's artist, Yung Ro, hits a guy who owes money! (Video graphic)

Last month, rapper Meek Mill signed rapper Yung Ro with his Dreamchasers record label. Well, this morning, Yung Ro is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

He broadcast live a video of himself hitting a man who supposedly owed him money.

Here is the link to the video.

In the video, which you can see above, Yung Ro is seen hitting the man with a stick and then repeatedly hitting him in the face.

It is not clear if he received his money, after delivering the beating.

In November 2019, Dream Chasers hired the new artist from New Orleans through Houston, Texas. Yung Ro is a special rapper, who has a very original flow and personality.

He is the first rapper that Meek Mill signed from Lil Snupe.

Meek Mill made headlines earlier this year after it was announced that it would partner with Jay-Z and Roc Nation. The association would allow Dream Chasers Records to bring a wave of new artists.

