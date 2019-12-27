Meek Mill criticizes Baby Mama, blames him for money and fame

Twitter

While Milano continues to flaunt his pregnancy on Instagram, the Philadelphia rapper expresses his frustrations as he sees someone close to him trying to join the & # 39; circus & # 39; of the media

It seems meek mill they are really against the bride Milano Di Rouge flaunting your pregnancy on social networks. While the future fashion designer continued to show her belly on Instagram, the rapper wrote a cryptic message that apparently criticized her recent publications that often saw her with a bulging stomach.

The Philadelphia rap star began his message by telling his followers that wealth and popularity were not always a good thing: "All this money and this fame ruined me as a person …" He later alluded to the changes he saw in his baby. Mom, "I'm seeing people that I love trying to be in the circus … a coming that has gone & # 39; b & # 39; even worse."

Meek Mill publishes a cryptic tweet

People were convinced that the words "billy" and "b" in their publication referred to their baby. "He is referring to a goat, the baby of a goat. He calls himself a goat and as he is having a baby with Milano … there is a billy on the way," explained one. "In addition, the descendants of goats are also called & # 39; children & # 39 ;, as we call them children children & # 39 ;. a goat child & # 39 ;.

Meanwhile, many others focused on his grammatical mistakes and criticized him with hilarious comments and memes about the word "worster" in his post. One commented: "Meek said Worster, So It & # 39; s Worster." Another responded quickly: "Periodddddddddd." Another wrote: "At least we know he is tweeting."

Milano has not responded to any of her recent tweets that often alluded to her dislike of her for parading her unborn baby. He seemed not to bother with the uproar and even hinted to block the noise. "Control how you respond to things sent to destroy your peace," captioned one of his recent photos.

Milano presented his belly at his fashion show before Christmas. Shortly after the news appeared on the Internet, Meek Mill deactivated its GI and posted an image of flowers thrown into a trash can on Twitter. No explanation was given, but many speculated that the bouquet could have been sent as a congratulation to the baby and that he was upset that he wanted to keep it private.

The future mother defended herself later by announcing her pregnancy in such a public environment. Insisting that it was never his intention to appear in the headlines of gossip blogs, he explained that he "only wanted to create a moment that he could appreciate and remember forever."