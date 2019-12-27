Marie Osmond died of hunger since the age of 15 due to the threat of cancellation of the show

Instagram

The former actress of & # 39; Donny and Marie & # 39; She says she was embarrassed and pressured to keep her slim body while threatening to have her program fired from her brother.

Marie Osmond He died of hunger since the age of 15 after being told to lose weight.

The 60-year-old singer told Fox News that shameful critics told her that if she didn't lose weight, her television act with Brother Donny would be canceled, which led to the singer adopting unhealthy habits in an attempt to stay thin.

"From the moment I started Donny and Marie, at age 15, I starved to death. I would literally starve to death for three days before recording, drinking lemon water and cayenne pepper with maple syrup so I can be thin ".The conversation"The presenter said:" One day, they took me to a parking lot and one of the people in the studio told me that if I didn't lose 10 pounds, they were going to cancel the show. "

"They said it was a shame for my family and that I needed to keep the food out of my fat face … it weighed 103 pounds; it would kill to weigh 103 pounds. So I went down to 93 pounds."

While Marie insisted that she "never realized" that the behavior was a form of abuse, she admitted that she left "scars and traumas" throughout her life. And when it came to losing weight for medical reasons, this time he confessed that he did it in a healthy way with the help of the Nutrisystem diet plan.

"I was doing & # 39;Dancing with the stars& # 39; and I thought that extra 50 pounds in spandex is not a beautiful combination. I was ready. It took me about four months to lose 50 pounds, "he shared." People assume that I lost it in & # 39; Dancing With the Stars & # 39 ;, but that's not true. I started my trip before doing that show. "