Mandy Moore's trip to Ecuador ruined by the "great episode of food poisoning,quot;

Mandy MooreThe trip to Ecuador did not go exactly as planned.
As the We are Star explained on Instagram, her "extraordinary,quot; hiking trip stopped when she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith He was "knocked out simultaneously,quot; with an "important episode of food poisoning."
"Sometimes things do not go as planned. For someone a little type A (like me), it is challenging not to go completely crazy when things go astray in a different direction," Moore told his social media followers on Friday . "I love an end of the year lesson (one that I have found a million times before and that I will do again, by the way). It was not meant to be."
Moore explained that food poisoning occurred on the second day of his trip and that they could not continue.
"We simply could not catch up with hydration, nutrition and rest to complete more acclimatization walks before our summit effort," the singer of "When I Wasn & # 39; t Watching,quot; shared. "In any case … we made the difficult decision to travel home (wow- that was no fun hahaha) and we returned yesterday."
"We bathed and got into the shells of our bed, but we quickly had the kittens / dogs by our side and our own Mountain View out the window to enjoy," continued Moore, who also shared photos of his sight. "I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and simply savor some time at home. And we will."
Moore continued writing that this only means that there are more adventures to come, and that they cannot wait to return to Ecuador.
Moore said: "We loved our short trip and we have already talked about returning with a more comprehensive look across the country (not just him (mountain view, wink emoji)."
The 35-year-old star thanked her friend, Melissa Reid, for being the best "teacher / nurse / caregiver / friend without prejudice,quot;.
One of the images included in Moore's publication shows her with an IV in her arm.
"She brought us medicines, cookies and liquids and made us laugh after witnessing some really horrible things ((poop emoji), (vomit emoji))," Moore continued. "You ❤️ so much, Melissa! Ok, let's watch TV with (cat) in my lap. I hope everyone has a happy and healthy vacation !! XO."
I wish you a speedy recovery, Mandy!
