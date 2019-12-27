Mandy Moore's trip to Ecuador ruined by the "great episode of food poisoning,quot;

Mandy MooreThe trip to Ecuador did not go exactly as planned.

As the We are Star explained on Instagram, her "extraordinary,quot; hiking trip stopped when she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith He was "knocked out simultaneously,quot; with an "important episode of food poisoning."

"Sometimes things do not go as planned. For someone a little type A (like me), it is challenging not to go completely crazy when things go astray in a different direction," Moore told his social media followers on Friday . "I love an end of the year lesson (one that I have found a million times before and that I will do again, by the way). It was not meant to be."

Moore explained that food poisoning occurred on the second day of his trip and that they could not continue.

"We simply could not catch up with hydration, nutrition and rest to complete more acclimatization walks before our summit effort," the singer of "When I Wasn & # 39; t Watching,quot; shared. "In any case … we made the difficult decision to travel home (wow- that was no fun hahaha) and we returned yesterday."