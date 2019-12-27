Mandy Moore forces short holidays in Ecuador due to food poisoning

Instagram

In a long social media post, the star of & # 39; This Is Us & # 39; It opens up about her year-end lesson that took her and her husband Taylor Goldsmith away from a hike with the mountaineer Melissa Arnot.

"We are"star Mandy Moore He was forced to cut a trip to Ecuador shortly after becoming ill with an unpleasant attack of food poisoning.

The actress and singer and her husband. Taylor Goldsmith Both returned home in Los Angeles.

"Sometimes things don't go as planned," he wrote on Instagram. "For someone a little type A (like me), it's a challenge not to go completely insane when things go astray in a different direction. I love an end-of-the-year lesson (one I've found a million times before and I'll be back , by the way.) It wasn't meant to be. "

Mandy detailed the plans she was forced to leave, including a tour with a mountaineer Melissa Arnot.

"We had planned this extraordinary trip to walk Cotapaxi in Ecuador with my favorite friend and guide @melissaarnot, when T and I were knocked out simultaneously with a major attack of food poisoning (on day 2) and we could not continue on the trip," he continued. Moore "We simply could not catch up with hydration, nutrition and rest to complete more acclimatization walks before our summit effort."

Moore added that although she is disappointed, she is happy to be home and recover.

<br />

"In any case … we made the difficult decision to travel home … and we returned yesterday," he added. "We bathed and got into bed, shells of ourselves, but we quickly had the kittens / dogs by our side and our own Mountain View through the window to enjoy."