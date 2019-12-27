Manchester City implodes in Wolves after the VAR drama; Pep Guardiola shoots warning | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc743c66b2c1a0b2fc2ed5043bcb1f8519% %MINIFYHTMLc743c66b2c1a0b2fc2ed5043bcb1f85110%

Pep Guardiola: "I said many times that it is not realistic to think of Liverpool; we have to think of Leicester,quot;





%MINIFYHTMLc743c66b2c1a0b2fc2ed5043bcb1f85111% %MINIFYHTMLc743c66b2c1a0b2fc2ed5043bcb1f85112%











3:29



FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Wolves' 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Wolves' 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League

Even more controversy VAR could not grab attention since the victory of the Wolves over Manchester City left the hopes of the title of champions in tatters.

Apparently, the decision of VAR official David Coote to award a fine to Manchester City, and then allow it to resume after an invasion of Conor Coady, would have a significant impact on the outcome in Molineux, despite the fact that City was reduced 10 men before when goalkeeper Ederson was ejected.

But an angry reaction from the local stands became joyful more than an hour later when Matt Doherty completed an impressive change from the hosts, who returned 2-0 with a 89-minute winner to leave the Premier League champions 14 points out of the rhythm and rise to two points of the final place of the Champions League.

Guardiola: the title is not realistic

0:37 Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will not give priority to the FA Cup or the Champions League over the Premier League after falling 14 points behind the Liverpool leader Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will not give priority to the FA Cup or the Champions League over the Premier League after falling 14 points behind the Liverpool leader

Pep Guardiola was not in the mood to talk about his team's external hopes of lifting the Premier League for the third consecutive season after the game.

He described the idea that his team could recover a 14-point gap with Liverpool, which also has a game in hand, in the second half of the mere fantasy season, and also fired a warning in the top four.

He said: "We can't prioritize cup competitions because if so, next season we might not be in Europe."

"We are used to being on top and now we are far away, so we have to adapt mentally to that. I said many times that it is unrealistic to think of Liverpool; we have to think of Leicester. Now it is about trying to catch it." the second, we had the opportunity to return to the second but we are still third parties.

"It's hard in the Premier League, but especially on this side. We took advantage, but we couldn't defend it. They fought incredibly, ran even in the last minutes, we conceded the goals but we could have avoided them."

"The team fought, I do not regret, they did everything possible to defend the result. We have to play 11 against 11 at that level. You can always avoid giving in, but sometimes it is fatigue, fatigue, it is many minutes to defend and it is difficult sometimes .

12: Ederson is sent by Martin Atkinson. VAR confirms the decision.

Ederson is sent by Martin Atkinson. VAR confirms the decision. twenty-one: Mahrez falls after a collision with Dendoncker in the box of the Wolves. Atkinson takes a goal kick.

Mahrez falls after a collision with Dendoncker in the box of the Wolves. Atkinson takes a goal kick. 2. 3: After a two minute delay, VAR official David Coote revokes the decision and gives a penalty.

After a two minute delay, VAR official David Coote revokes the decision and gives a penalty. 24: Sterling's penalty is saved by Patrick and cleared by Coady.

Sterling's penalty is saved by Patrick and cleared by Coady. 24: Atkinson and Coote order a new take due to Coady's invasion of the original penalty.

Atkinson and Coote order a new take due to Coady's invasion of the original penalty. 24: Sterling executes a second penalty, fails, but scores the rebound.

Sterling executes a second penalty, fails, but scores the rebound. 52: Jota falls after receiving a nick from Walker. Atkinson takes a goal kick.

Jota falls after receiving a nick from Walker. Atkinson takes a goal kick. 53: Coote accepts and confirms the decision after another VAR review.

Nuno urges to trust decisions on the ground

While Guardiola stood firm on the influence of the VAR, the victorious head coach of the Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo, said he wanted to see more confidence in the decisions of the officers in Stockley Park.

Martin Atkinson talks to Stockley Park officials before VAR reverses his penalty decision

He said Amazon: "Someone has made the referee's decision in the other way, so we must rely on VAR. They have time, see the images and, if it is correct, the decisions will be the same. But it is not about the referee. Take it to the screen If you see it in slow motion, you may change your mind.

"The game is fluid, you can measure the speed of the ball, the intensity of the players, everything. With Diogo (Jota potentially soiled by Kyle Walker) it won't reach the ball, that's obvious, but the touch is there." If it goes in slow motion, the touch is there, but VAR cannot judge whether it will reach the ball. Let's touch the referees more.

"He is there, we must trust him, but maybe trust the referees and the decisions on the field more. He can see, he can feel everything. Even the reactions of the players, there are many things that can help the referee."

Analysis: both sides pass through the drainer

Molineux screens show the decision of the VAR to resume the penalty of Raheem Sterling

Adam Bate of Sky Sports in Molineux:

The first half created such a strange game, because both groups of fans went through a roller coaster of emotions, from Ederson's early red card to the endless delay that preceded the penalty decision when Leander Dendoncker stepped on Riyad Mahrez's foot in the area.

Since Raheem Sterling saw his first penalty saved just to get a second chance due to the usurpation, until he wasted another chance just to hit the rebound.

There was great anger in the stadium, and the repetition of the penalty decision on the big screen did not achieve the desired result of stifling any frustration among the home team.

Why was Sterling's grief resumed?

Sky sports news& # 39; Bryan Swanson:

"When Rui Patrício saved Raheem Sterling's penalty and Wolves defender Conor Coady eliminated the rebound, the VAR identified that both Coady and Manchester City players had invaded the penalty area before kicking the ball.

If, before the ball is in play, a player of both teams offends the Laws of the game, the shot is repeated.

"Because the invasion of Coady had a material impact, the VAR informed the referee that the penalty should be resumed."