Luka Doncic leads the Dallas Mavericks to San Antonio Spurs in exchange for an injury | NBA News

Luka Doncic scored 24 points, caught 10 rebounds and distributed eight assists in his return to the lineup after missing four games to help the Dallas Mavericks stop the San Antonio Spurs 102-98 on Thursday night.

Thursday night NBA scores San Antonio Spurs 98-102 Dallas Mavericks

New York Knicks 94-82 Brooklyn Nets

Washington Wizards 102-132 Detroit Pistons

Minnesota Timberwolves 105-104 Sacramento Kings (2OT)

Memphis Grizzlies 110-97 Oklahoma City Thunder

Portland Trail Blazers 115-121 Utah Jazz

San Antonio Spurs 98-102 Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic scored 24 points, caught 10 rebounds and distributed eight assists in his return to the lineup after missing four games to help the Dallas Mavericks stop the San Antonio Spurs 102-98 on Thursday night.

Dallas led by five points entering the fourth quarter and only 82-79 after a kick by Patty Mills of the Spurs with 10:11 left.

However, the Mavericks turned up the heat. Kristaps Porzingis made consecutive triples, and Dallas then made a 14-2 run that featured two Dorian Finney-Smith treks and one of Delon Wright and Jalen Brunson, extending their margin to 17 points.

The Spurs made a final wave, scoring the last 13 points of the game, but could not climb completely, falling against their Lone Star State rivals for the second time in two games this season.

Doncic, who had been out for an ankle injury, resumed right where he left it, and the rest of the Mavericks mounted their talented necklaces for much of the game.

Tim Hardaway Jr added 17 points for Dallas, Finney-Smith and Porzingis reached 13 points each, Wright scored 12 and Dwight Powell added 11 points for the Mavericks. Maxi Kleber led Dallas with 12 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan scored the Spurs with 21 points, while Rudy Gay was 18, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 17 and Derrick White was right with 10.

New York Knicks 94-82 Brooklyn Nets

Julius Randle scored 33 points when the New York Knicks split in the second half and recorded a 94-82 victory over host Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks stopped a four-game losing streak against the Nets and improved to 4-6 under interim coach Mike Miller in a game they led by up to 23 points.

Randle scored 20 points at the break and followed 35 points in Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards by producing his third game with 30 or more points this season. He shot 14 of 26 from the field and connected five triples in his career while playing 35 minutes.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points, but the Nets fell to 12-7 without Kyrie Irving (impact on the right shoulder). Only another Brooklyn player scored in double figures.

Image:

Julius Randle defies a shot on the edge



The Knicks finished the first quarter with a 15-2 run and kept the Nets on a field goal in the last 7:16 to take a 24-15 lead and a 46-41 lead for the break.

The Knicks extended their lead to 58-45 with 7:22 remaining in the third when Randle connected with Payton for a triple from the top of the key.

Dinwiddie's triple with 7:59 remaining reduced the Brooklyn deficit to 83-68, but Randle hit three baskets in the next two minutes and the Knicks took a 91-73 lead with 5:05 remaining to go the rest of the way .

Washington Wizards 102-132 Detroit Pistons

Christian Wood scored 22 points from the bank and Tim Frazier had 17 points and six assists when host Detroit Pistons broke a losing streak of five games by destroying the Washington Wizards 132-102.

Derrick Rose contributed 15 points and six assists, Blake Griffin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Andre Drummond contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons.

Image:

Derrick Rose attacks the basket against the Wizards



Anzejs Pasecniks led the Wizards with 17 points, while Bradley Beal and Jordan McRae had 15 points each. Troy Brown Jr contributed 13 points, and Gary Payton II, signed less than a week ago, added 10 points.

The Pistons dominated this game almost from the beginning and opened a 20-point lead for halftime, 68-48. Drummond opened the way with 12 points in the first half, including a tip-in just before the second quarter bell.

Frazier's three points in the middle of the third quarter increased Detroit's lead to 89-60 and the Pistons took a 106-76 lead to the fourth quarter.

Minnesota Timberwolves 105-104 Sacramento Kings (2OT)

Gorgui Dieng posted a season high of 21 points and 15 rebounds when the Minnesota Timberwolves broke a streak of 11 straight losses with a 105-104 overtime double victory over host Sacramento Kings.

Robert Covington had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, who won for the first time since November 27.

Sacramento's Buddy Hield had his last attempt at three rebound points on the edge when the Kings lost their fifth straight game.

The Sacramento owner, De & # 39; Aaron Fox, retired to the game in less than two minutes due to back spasms. The Kings also lost Marvin Bagley III to a left foot injury at the end of the third quarter after scoring 18 points in 20 minutes.

Wiggins, Teague and Covington scored baskets to start the second overtime and give Minnesota a 103-97 lead. Hield knocked down a triple and converted a quick tray to pull the Kings within 105-104 with 36.1 seconds remaining.

However, his chance to be the hero was thwarted when his last direct shot bounced off the right side of the hoop.

Memphis Grizzlies 110-97 Oklahoma City Thunder

The front-court teammates Jaren Jackson Jr and Jonas Valanciunas combined by 41 points, the Memphis bank added 46 and a strong second half drove the visiting Grizzlies to a 110-97 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jackson continued his touch of touch in recent times, recording 20 points for his 13th outing of more than 20 points of the season. Valanciunas scored 11 of his team's 21 points in the last quarter, including three consecutive cubes on a stretch that took Memphis' lead from 12 to 20 points.

Tyus Jones led the Memphis crowd with 15 points, including 3 of 4 shots from behind the three-point line. Brandon Clarke added 13 points, De & # 39; Anthony Melton contributed nine points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Kyle Anderson dealt another seven assists.

Oklahoma City, who entered a four-game winning streak and a seven-of-nine winner, reached nine with 2:15 to play, but did not approach.

Image:

Jaren Jackson Jr in action during the Grizzlies victory over the Thunder



Chris Paul posted a maximum of 23 points and 11 assists, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points and last week's Western Conference Player of the Week, Dennis Schroder, added 20 points from the bank.

However, outside of Schroder, Oklahoma City's reserves were combined by only eight points. That was the difference.

The victory broke a streak of nine straight losses in Oklahoma City for the Grizzlies.

Portland Trail Blazers 115-121 Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell scored 16 of his 35 points in the third quarter and Joe English added 26 while the Utah Jazz continued their strong form at home with a 121-115 victory against visitors to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 15 rebounds when the Jazz improved to 12-3 at home, while also recovering from a loss on Monday in Miami that ended his streak of five straight wins.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points for the Trail Blazers, finding his shot after going from 0 to 10 from the three-point range in a home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Image:

Rudy Gobert in action for Jazz vs. Portland



Portland reduced a deficit of 23 points in the third quarter to one in the fourth quarter, but a triple of Mitchell with 1:08 remaining put Utah again 115-110. The Jazz did not seal the victory until he made six free throws in the last 18 seconds.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 points for the Jazz, which will then be tested with a road game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

McCollum scored 25 points for the Trail Blazers, while Anfernee Simons added 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Carmelo Anthony scored 12.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.