Lucas Grabeel says guest star on HSMTMTS is surreal

Ryan Evans heads back to East High, in a way.
Lucas Grabeel is a guest star in the newest episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but he is not there to sing "Bop to the Top,quot;, not even to put himself in the place of Sharpay's fashionable brother of the films. He is actually playing himself, in a sequence of dreams from Miss Jenn's brain (Kate Reinders), which is having a small panic attack as its production of High School Musical He gets closer and closer to the opening and faces painful memories of his past, like a dancer in the movie whose line was cut.
In a telephone interview with E! News, Grabeel says he knew the program was in development for a while, and was excited when he heard the concept somewhat unexpected.
"It was great to hear such an original idea and not something like, oh, let's find someone who looks like me and someone who looks like (Zac efron) and someone who looks like (Vanessa Hudgens) and then try to recreate what we did a long time ago, "says Grabeel." So I was very happy with that because it's very creative. "
Grabeel says he sat down with the creator of the series Tim Federle and was impressed by Federle's hopes of "maintaining some kind of integrity, rejecting and honoring the original films, and also understanding how the world has changed, the entertainment has changed, children have changed. "
"I wanted to create something for High School Musical fans and for today's children, so everyone can sit and watch it together," he explains. In addition, there is the other most unexpected aspect.
"When he told me it was a fake documentary, I thought, OK, Christopher Guest he is my favorite director of all time, and Waiting for Guffman it's my favorite movie of all time, so it's funny and amazing. "
Grabeel's large musical cameo number comes in the form of a dream sequence, which does not work completely in a fake-style show, but somehow works completely in the world of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
"(Federle) said, oh, it's a fake reality show simulation, but there's a sequence of dreams. I'm like, oh, the documentary team just transforms into Miss Jenn's brain," Grabeel recalled. "This is where the Disney part takes over, and the wonder and fantasy … there are no rules. It's just that Disney and I love that." High School Musical I did, I didn't have real magic, but I had that quality, so intrinsically Disney. So I loved it, that's the same as no, we're just going to enter the sequence of a dream. "
The beauty of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is that it is a presentation and performance of High School Musical, but set in our world, the same world where those three Disney Channel movies became legendary. So when Grabeel is mentioned in the program, along with his co-stars, he is an actor, not about his character and about the legacy of movies as movies.
"It's very surreal," says Grabeel. "It's very strange to see a TV show where people talk about us. It was definitely a strange feeling, and even when I first came and talked to the creative team about my participation, I didn't know what they were going to ask me. Do, and when they were like, you're not going to play Ryan, you're going to play Lucas, it took me a minute to understand him and how that would feel. "
"It was a trip, you know. Like when High School Musical First it came out and obviously it was a great success, there were many people, screaming fans, crowded in certain public environments. As if it really didn't go much to the malls. But over time that changed, but people kept on … fans were still approaching me every day and asking me the same questions they had been asking for years: what is Zac like? How was the filming? So to see that reality on the screen and share it with everyone from that perspective is really … I can't describe it in a way other than surreal. It's something so strange that High School Musical has continued not only to be a frequent part of my life, but also constantly evolving. It has not necessarily disappeared in all aspects, it just changes a little, and I have new generations of children and families and people of all ages who approach me and talk to me about it, and it will never be strange. "
Grabeel says he was received on the set with open arms, partly from a team that remained a little the same since the filming days of High School Musical, and from a cast that just wanted to do the right thing in the original films.
"We talked about how crazy it was for this to happen, and they were very firm in sharing that they really didn't want to do anything that the six, or anyone from the original creative team, belittled," Grabeel says. "They were like, we really want to maintain integrity and do everything possible to honor what they did, but pick it up and change it for something new. That was very evident. The day I entered the set, one of the girls was singing & # 39 ; Bop to the Top & # 39; Literally, as I walked on the set and that's the scene they were filming, and she does this a capella, a moving version of & # 39; Bop to the Top & # 39; and my mouth it fell, and I was like wow, this is something else. This is not what I ever expected the continuation of High School Musical be be."
Grabeel says he loved watching the cast act, both from the perspective of having done it once, and from someone watching some talented children create something new.
"There is a division. Half of me saw, oh, I can see such and such in that dancer, and I can see such and such in that actor, and that reflects the old shooting for the first time, being on the set of the first High School Musical, and watching everyone interact, and all being children, "he says. "But then there is another part of me that saw this as something totally new and different, and really exciting to see them solve it. They don't need me or anyone from the original cast to tell them what to do, because it's a completely new situation They are smarter than me in many ways about what they know. They still treat me like a child all the time, but I also feel so old when I don't know a dance that a child refers to or a musical artist … I felt like a grandfather, more or less, looking from afar and saying: (old man's voice) & # 39; Oh, isn't it great? Isn't it great? children are very good, they have a lot of talent.
Grabeel, 35, felt a bit like an old man when he had to jump to the choreography moments after stepping on the set.
"My flight was delayed and I arrived a little late on my first day, and I arrived directly from the airport to the rehearsal … it came to my side, and they told me, OK, just look at the guy who is going to run and he does everything supposed to do, and he liked a complete take, and is running around this auditorium and dancing and doing all these movements, and after seeing it once, they said: OK, are you ready? a take and I'm like (gasping ) … I need a break. I haven't danced in 10 years! My age definitely showed very fast, but it helped to have all these spiny young people around to keep it up, I'm not going to let them show me, I have to do it best possible ".
While Grabeel is the only original cast member that appears this season (as far as we know), another familiar face might appear in the future.
"(Corbin Bleu) and I are very close. I don't know who told him, but I went to see him on Broadway in New York and had dinner later, and he said:" Hey, I heard you were at the High School Musical Show I'm jealous! I was like it, man, it was really cool. You should definitely do it if they do a second season, because it's amazing. "
Grabeel recommends the experience to any former East High Wildcats.
"I think anything that keeps the integrity and keeps the story going in a positive way … there is no reason for us to be anything but extremely supportive, and I think we are all on the same page when it comes to that." He has shaped our careers, has changed our lives, has done a lot for us and, in turn, has done a lot for many children around the world. That is something that was difficult for me to understand and understand. a long time, but I am very grateful and grateful for all that experience, and I believe that anything to continue and inspire more people in the same line is simply a great thing. "
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series it airs on Disney +, and the final presentation of High School Musical begins with the episode next week, debuting on January 3, and concludes with the ending on January 10.