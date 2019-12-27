Lucas Grabeel says guest star on HSMTMTS is surreal

"It was great to hear such an original idea and not something like, oh, let's find someone who looks like me and someone who looks like (Zac efron) and someone who looks like (Vanessa Hudgens) and then try to recreate what we did a long time ago, "says Grabeel." So I was very happy with that because it's very creative. "

Grabeel says he sat down with the creator of the series Tim Federle and was impressed by Federle's hopes of "maintaining some kind of integrity, rejecting and honoring the original films, and also understanding how the world has changed, the entertainment has changed, children have changed. "

"I wanted to create something for High School Musical fans and for today's children, so everyone can sit and watch it together," he explains. In addition, there is the other most unexpected aspect.

"When he told me it was a fake documentary, I thought, OK, Christopher Guest he is my favorite director of all time, and Waiting for Guffman it's my favorite movie of all time, so it's funny and amazing. "