LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

The ten-man Manchester City wasted a two-goal lead when Wolves produced an impressive return in the second half to win 3-2 on a dramatic night at Molineux.

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has joined AC Milan in a free transfer.

The Fallon Sherrock PDC World Championship ended after a 4-2 loss in the third round against Chris Dobey.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury confirmed their revenge in Las Vegas on February 22.

England suffered another batting collapse on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.